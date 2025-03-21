No One Demanded What Pau Cubarsí Said About Real Madrid's Gem: 'We Could...'

Pau Cubarsí continues to establish himself as one of Barça's most outstanding defenders. This season, the Catalan center-back has become an undisputed starter for Flick in the center of defense. His performance has been outstanding, which has allowed him to earn the trust of both the coach and the fans.

Recently, Pau Cubarsí renewed his contract with Barça until 2029, a step that ensures his long-term stay at the club. Despite his young age, his maturity on the field makes him a key piece for the club's future. Currently, Cubarsí is with the Spanish National Team, where he continues to show his talent.

| E-Noticies, Europa Press

From the training camp, the center-back has spoken about some soccer-related topics, and one of his statements has surprised more than a few. Pau Cubarsí didn't hesitate to praise a Real Madrid player, something that caused a stir given the historic rivalry between both clubs.

Pau Cubarsí Praises Raúl Asencio

In a recent interview with Juanma Castaño on El Partidazo de COPE, the Catalan center-back was very clear. Pau Cubarsí was very positive about the performance of Raúl Asencio, the young Real Madrid center-back who has just joined the Spanish National Team for the first time.

Despite the competition between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, Pau Cubarsí highlighted that "Raúl Asencio is having a spectacular season and we could make a good duo." These words have been a genuine acknowledgment of the great level of play that Asencio has shown. Despite his young age, the Canary Islander has established himself as one of the revelations of the season at Real Madrid.

The praise not only speaks of Pau Cubarsí's maturity and willingness to recognize the good work of his national team teammates, regardless of their club. Therefore, in a context of strong rivalry, these statements about Raúl Asencio are an example of respect and professionalism within elite soccer.

The Future of Pau Cubarsí and Raúl Asencio in the Spanish National Team

As a result of his statements, many have wondered if Pau Cubarsí and Raúl Asencio could form a defensive duo in the Spanish National Team to compete in the 2026 World Cup.

Both players, with great potential and projection, could be a key piece for Spain in the coming years. If they continue their development at their respective clubs, the possibility of seeing them play together in 'la Roja's' defense could become a reality.

Pau Cubarsí and Raúl Asencio represent the future of the Spanish National Team, and their words of respect open the door to a successful collaboration. If they manage to maintain their level, we could be looking at one of the most promising defensive pairs for upcoming international tournaments.