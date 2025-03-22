Frenkie de Jong Finds Team Outside Barça: Great Offer, Ideal Destination

Frenkie de Jong is experiencing his best moment at Barça. In the past, his continuous physical problems had placed him in a vulnerable situation. The criticisms toward him have been evident, and the Barça management had even considered an imminent departure for the Dutch footballer.

Let's remember that Barça made his signing official in the summer of 2019 after paying Ajax 75M euros plus 11 in variables. The midfielder soon showed his enormous quality on the field, but persistent injuries took their toll. Not only that, but his attitude and gestures didn't help either.

| FCB

His contractual situation has also caused great controversy since his contract with Barça ends in June 2026 and he still hasn't renewed. His silence regarding the club's renewal offer hasn't been well received as it has been interpreted as a sign of not wanting to stay with the entity.

Hansi Flick Recovers Frenkie de Jong

Despite everything mentioned, it now seems that Frenkie de Jong's problems are behind him, and he is once again a protagonist at Barça for his play and quality. With Hansi Flick, his role in the team is well-defined, and he meshes perfectly with Pedri in the midfield. However, Frenkie still hasn't renewed, and Joan Laporta is clear that he won't allow the player to leave as a free agent in 2026.

Barça made a significant investment in Frenkie de Jong back in the day, and if he doesn't renew, they want to recover part of it. That's why the management has resumed negotiations with the Dutchman with the aim of signing his renewal before the summer. However, just in case, Deco and Joan Laporta are already looking for possible offers that would allow De Jong to leave this summer in exchange for a significant sum of money.

The Offer That Could Change Frenkie de Jong's Future

Although Barça trusts that Frenkie de Jong will renew and stay beyond 2026, it seems that the Dutchman will be a protagonist this summer. Manchester United would be willing to make a direct move to incorporate the midfielder into their squad. With Marc Casadó's injury, the Dutchman is more necessary than ever, but his continuity at Barça may be in jeopardy.

Manchester United would be willing to make an offer close to 50M euros for Frenkie de Jong. The English team wants to strengthen their midfield and are considering the international to lead the team's play. If this offer is finally materialized, it is evident that it could change the player's immediate future.