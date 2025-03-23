Fabrizio Romano Surprises Madrid with Dean Huijsen's Real Price: 'It Won't Be €60M'

Fabrizio Romano is famous for his exclusives and bombs in the transfer market. With his extensive network of contacts and deep knowledge of club movements, Romano has become one of the most reliable sources for footballers. His latest exclusive is about the future of Dean Huijsen, a young center-back from Bournemouth, and the price Real Madrid will have to pay if they decide to sign him.

Dean Huijsen, a Great Promise for Real Madrid

The 21-year-old center-back is standing out in the Premier League with Bournemouth. His talent as a defender has caught the attention of several major European clubs, including Real Madrid. Dean Huijsen has had a great evolution in the Premier League, standing out for his defensive solidity, his anticipation ability, and his skill in playing the ball out.

Dean Huijsen began his career in Ajax's youth ranks, one of the most prestigious clubs in Europe for developing young talents. His move to Bournemouth has allowed him to continue developing in a competitive team, and his performances in the Premier League have not gone unnoticed. With his talent and projection, he is considered one of the most promising center-backs of his generation.

Real Madrid's Interest and His Father's Visit to Valdebebas

Real Madrid has been interested in the young center-back for some time. Specifically, the club is evaluating his incorporation and sees Dean Huijsen as a great future opportunity. Additionally, it has been leaked that Dean Huijsen's father has already visited the Valdebebas facilities, which increases the rumors about a possible arrival at the club.

Everything indicates that Real Madrid's interest in the Dutch defender is serious, and his signing could be one of the key bets to strengthen the defense.

The Real Price of Dean Huijsen

Fabrizio Romano has revealed a crucial detail about the operation related to a short-term price variation. Although his current release clause is 60M euros, Fabrizio Romano has published that the true price of Dean Huijsen will be 50M next summer.

This figure would be much more affordable for Real Madrid, which could take advantage of the opportunity to sign a defender with a great future for a reasonable price. With Huijsen's projection and quality, the club could be looking at a very interesting investment for the future of its defense.

The Future of Dean Huijsen

With a price of 50M euros and Real Madrid's interest, Dean Huijsen's future seems guaranteed as an elite footballer.

The center-back has the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world, and his arrival at Real Madrid could mark the renewal of the center of the defense.

The coming weeks will be key to knowing if the signing materializes, but the signs point in the same direction. It is a fact that Real Madrid has the opportunity to sign one of Europe's great promises.