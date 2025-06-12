No one was counting on him, but he's already at Valdebebas: Xabi Alonso is stunned

Xabi Alonso's new Real Madrid has already started moving. This Monday, the team completed their first training session under the Basque's direction. However, the session was marked by absences.

The internationals are still playing matches with their national teams, which left Xabi Alonso working with several youth players. Despite this, some key players like Éder Militao and Thibaut Courtois were present.

Xabi Alonso's start as Real Madrid's coach has been positive, especially because of the intensity and energy he's brought from day one. The club released images of the training session and the change compared to Carlo Ancelotti is clear. While the Italian usually delegated to his assistants, Xabi Alonso has been directly involved in the drills, touching the ball and sharing his knowledge up close.

One of the biggest surprises of the day was Dani Carvajal's return. The right-back, who is in the middle of recovering from a serious injury, stepped onto the Valdebebas field and took part in the first part of the training session with his teammates. Nobody expected Carvajal to return so soon, so his presence has been excellent news for the new coach.

Dani Carvajal, aware of the importance of being in top condition to be able to play in the Club World Cup, showed motivation and willingness to fight for a spot. He himself has confirmed that his main goal is to reach the international tournament in the best possible shape. This news has been received with joy within the club, since Carvajal's recovery and his return to training is key for Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso is clear that he needs players like Dani Carvajal, who bring experience and consistency to the squad. His return, along with the work of the rest of the team, will allow him to face the challenges of the season with a solid foundation.

With Xabi Alonso's intensity and focus, Real Madrid have all the tools to compete at the highest level. Without a doubt, everything suggests that the Club World Cup could be the beginning of what promises to be a great era for the club.

With Dani Carvajal back and Alonso's new tactical approach, Real Madrid are ready to face what's coming. The team is more united than ever and all the players are clear that the challenges ahead will be easier to overcome with a coach like Xabi Alonso.