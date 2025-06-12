He's much better than Dani Ceballos, Juni Calafat already warned: Florentino admits his mistake

Dani Ceballos is experiencing a crucial moment in his career with Real Madrid. With Toni Kroos's departure last season and Modric's exit this summer, Ceballos has become the only pure central midfielder in the squad.

In a team full of great figures like Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Bellingham, and Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos must take on the responsibility in the center of the field. It's important to note that Camavinga and Tchouaméni have a more defensive profile, and players like Bellingham or Valverde stand out for their physical strength. For this reason, Ceballos now has the opportunity to shine in the playmaker role.

| Europa Press

With Xabi Alonso's arrival on the bench, Dani Ceballos will be a key piece in Real Madrid's system. The Basque coach trusts his vision of the game and his ability to move the ball. However, not everything is perfect for the man from Utrera.

Real Madrid pays a high price for ignoring Juni Calafat's proposal

Juni Calafat knows that Florentino Pérez made a mistake by not signing a midfielder for 40 million euros at the time. This player, who has proven to be much better than Dani Ceballos, is now valued at 80 million euros. We're talking about Vitinha, the talented PSG midfielder.

Vitinha has had a spectacular season, standing out both in playmaking and in his ability to break lines with the ball. His performance has made many top teams set their sights on him, while Real Madrid are also closely following him.

Real Madrid keep Vitinha in reserve

Real Madrid have Vitinha on their list of targets, but now it seems almost impossible to sign him given his high price and the competition in the market. Florentino Pérez regrets not signing him when he received Juni Calafat's warning and is now looking for alternatives.

So, while Real Madrid have other players on their radar, the reality is that Dani Ceballos will be the one to lead the midfield this season. With a golden opportunity ahead of him, the Andalusian must prove that he is up to the level of the club's big names.

Although the club still longs for signings in that position, Ceballos has the mission to be the beacon of the new Madrid, at least for now. With Dani Ceballos in charge, Real Madrid will seek to remain competitive in all competitions. Meanwhile, in the near future, the club may have to review their plans to bring in a midfielder of Vitinha's caliber.