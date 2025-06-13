He's much better than Brahim Díaz, but Xabi Alonso doesn't want him: 'He'll play at the...'

The new and brand-new Real Madrid coach, Xabi Alonso, has already taken the reins of the team and has started leading the first training sessions. The Spanish coach is showing his energy and passion in these initial sessions, two key aspects to make a strong start at Bernabéu. The Madridist fanbase is excited about his arrival: the change was completely necessary, Ancelotti's methods were no longer valid.

Xabi Alonso knows that he will have to make significant changes in almost every area of the field, but for now he is focused on the defensive area. Huijsen, Arnold, and Álvaro Carreras, who hasn't signed yet, are three top reinforcements to strengthen Madrid's backline. However, the defense isn't the only line that needs reinforcements.

| Europa Press

The right winger position, with Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz as options, also needs to be analyzed. The Brazilian's future raises doubts, but it seems that since Xabi Alonso's arrival everything has changed and he will stay at Madrid. It's a similar case to Brahim Díaz, who will also continue wearing white next season.

Xabi Alonso cancels a top signing for Brahim Díaz

Beyond what happens with Rodrygo, Xabi Alonso is delighted to have Brahim Díaz in his squad. He believes that he is a different profile from what he already has on the roster, so he will surely get plenty of minutes in specific match contexts. However, Brahim's continuity has consequences.

Yes, because Xabi Alonso has rejected the signing of Ligue 1's best dribbler: Rayan Cherki. Lyon's latest gem has never hidden his admiration for the white team and his desire to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Benzema. However, after the new Madrid coach's refusal, Cherki has changed his plans: he's going to City.

Rayan Cherki joins Manchester City

Rayan Cherki, who has been linked several times with Real Madrid, has just signed for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side have paid €35 million plus add-ons for his transfer, a real bargain considering the player's quality and the current state of the market.

Florentino Pérez and Calafat have closely followed Rayan Cherki, but his signing has ultimately been ruled out. Xabi Alonso believes that his position is well covered with Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo.

Thus, Rayan Cherki has signed a five-season contract with the sky blues. The Manchester team is speeding up the necessary procedures and documentation to be able to count on the forward for the Club World Cup. Meanwhile, Real Madrid keep trusting Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz.