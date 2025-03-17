No One Expected the Latest About Pedri at Barça: 'He Wants to Leave Now'

Pedri, the Canary Islands midfielder for Barça, is one of the best midfielders in the world and, therefore, a clear candidate to win the Ballon d'Or. The Tenerife native has regained his best form and, under the guidance of Hansi Flick and Julio Tous, has become the player all the culers expected to see. Pedri wasn't named MVP in Barça's victory against Atleti, but he once again played a great match at the colchonero stronghold.

However, not everything is good news for Barça, which goes into the international break as the provisional leader of LaLiga EA Sports and in the Champions quarterfinals. The reason? In recent hours, Pedri has posted a very enigmatic message on social media, and the concern at Barça is real. "With Pedri's post, we can understand that he wants to leave Barça in this upcoming transfer market," some Barça sources hinted to 'e-Notícies' this Monday.

| Europa Press

Pedri's numbers with Barça are almost as good as the sensations on the field. The Canary Islander, who renewed his contract until 2030 a few weeks ago, has 5 goals and 7 assists in 42 matches played this season. Barça values Pedri highly, but now they are worried about his latest message on social media: no one expected the latest development with Pedri at Barça, he might leave.

No One Expected the Latest Development with Pedri at Barça: 'He Wants to Leave Now'

Pedri's season is being spectacular, and Barça is very satisfied with the great step forward taken by the Tenerife native, who had been previously questioned. Pedri has put aside physical discomfort and, under the supervision of fitness coach Julio Tous, has found the perfect routine for his playing style and physical characteristics. Despite Pedri's good moment, not everything is good news: he posts a concerning message on social media and hints that he might leave in this upcoming transfer market.

More than 15M people have seen Pedri's message, who posted a peculiar message on his official Instagram account. "The renewal has made me think. Over the past few weeks, I've been mulling over an idea, and I don't even rule out returning to the market," the Canary Islander posted, which has left FC Barcelona somewhat worried.

Apparently, Pedri's message refers to purely commercial and advertising matters, but Barça had to pick up the phone, worried about the post from the Canary Islands midfielder. In fact, some Barça sources confessed that they believed someone had 'hacked' or pirated Pedri's official account where the message was posted.