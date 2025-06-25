Confirmed, neither Luis Díaz nor Marcus Rashford, Barça sign another Chelsea forward

Barça has decided to rule out the arrivals of Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford, who won't wear the culer colors during the next official season. Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford were on Barça's priority list, but the culer club sees it as difficult to close both deals for financial reasons and has decided to change its target. FC Barcelona, led by Joan Laporta, confirms this and is already preparing to go after Chelsea, who also dream of having a great striker soon.

After closing the signing of Nico Williams, Barça is looking to sign another striker who, in some way, puts pressure on Robert Lewandowski. The idea was to go for Rashford, seen as a "low cost" option, but in the end Barça will bid for a striker who was very close to joining English Chelsea. Barça's idea is clear: it has ruled out Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford with the challenge of signing Chelsea's great left winger, something that no one had revealed.

| Europa Press

Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford are and will remain very popular at Barça, but their signings have been ruled out for a simple reason: FC Barcelona's finances are still not right. Barça doesn't want to pay almost €80M for Luis Díaz, while they believe Rashford doesn't quite fit the offensive profile Flick is looking for, who has requested offensive boldness.

Confirmed, neither Luis Díaz nor Marcus Rashford, Barça sign another Chelsea striker

Neither Luis Díaz nor Marcus Rashford will sign for Barça during this summer transfer window. Barça confirms this, closing those files and assuring that they'll sign an even better striker coming from Chelsea in the Premier League. Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford have been linked to strengthening Barça's attack for several months, especially Rashford, but both are far from landing at Camp Nou this summer.

Barça will make a big bet and that will be Nico Williams, but Joan Laporta wants the culer team to have more weapons. For that reason, he will look to close another major signing. Barça wants to close the signing of a winger, but wants to do so by closing a transfer agreement. That has been the main reason that has kept Rashford away from Barça, since United only wanted to let go of the English striker if they kept a real buy-back option.

This is Barça's new striker: "Joan Laporta convinces him and he says goodbye to Chelsea"

The transfer window is heating up, which is why Barça is taking advantage to "close very high-voltage arrivals," according to sources from the Catalan entity. Joan García and Nico Williams are already done deals, but Barça is looking to bring in another striker who will give Flick's squad a quality boost, which continues to excite.

Barça has found all these attributes in a star from Bayern Munich who, barring a surprise, was going to be loaned to Chelsea. Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford were ahead on Barça's priority list, but Flick has been key and has moved heaven and earth to convince him. Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford won't sign for Barça, but Kingsley Coman, a 28-year-old French left winger currently at Bayern Munich, will.

Flick really likes Coman and Barça sees the Frenchman as a "cheap" option to strengthen the wing. Coman is under contract until 2027 and has a market value close to €20 million, an amount that Barça could pay without too many problems in this transfer window.