Figo calls for a signing for Real Madrid that Lamine Yamal won't like: 'it's a bargain'

If there's anyone who sparks the same interest at Real Madrid and Barça, it's none other than the Portuguese Luis Figo. The legendary winger, who decided to swap Camp Nou for Santiago Bernabéu, has been retired for several years, but that doesn't stop him from closely following current soccer events. Figo is known for being sincere in all his opinions: he speaks clearly and doesn't hesitate to say what he thinks about controversial topics.

| @luis__figo

A few weeks ago, Figo became the absolute protagonist of the sports news because of his words to Josep Pedrerol, host of Chiringuito. Figo commented: "The other day I was watching a video of Pedrerol and I thought, Do you think people are so stupid as to believe what you're saying? That can only influence people who don't have their own opinion."

Without a doubt, Figo's opinions always come with interesting headlines, once again drawing all the attention. Now, the Portuguese hasn't held back and has requested a very controversial signing for Real Madrid. Of course, his request surely hasn't pleased Barça's star, Lamine Yamal.

Figo recommends Lamine Yamal's friend for Real Madrid

In a recent interview, Figo stated the following: "There are many players I like, but I'd sign Nico Williams, for sure." Figo continued: "He's a player I like a lot because of his position, I'm speaking from a market perspective because in terms of value and price I think he's a bargain." The Portuguese believes that the current price of the Navarrese player is affordable considering his youth and progression.

Figo believes that Xabi Alonso can be the key piece to change Real Madrid's fortunes and he doesn't doubt that Nico Williams would be a great signing for the team. Surely, the Portuguese's words about the Spanish international forward haven't gone unnoticed. For Lamine Yamal, a close friend of the Navarrese player, they surely weren't very amusing.

Nico Williams ignores Figo: he's already set with Barça

Despite Figo's words and his recommendations to the white club, it seems unlikely that the Navarrese player will change his decision. The countdown for Nico Williams's signing by Barça has begun: the agreement is complete. The forward has already informed Athletic that he wants to leave this summer, although the Bilbao club won't make it easy financially.

The left-footed winger has been on Deco and Barça's radar for some time, and Barça longs to see him play alongside Lamine Yamal. However, Athletic is willing to scrutinize both the payment of the release clause and the registration in La Liga. An institutional conflict is looming between both clubs that won't make things easy at all for the entity presided over by Joan Laporta.