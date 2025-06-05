Nigeria's coach warns Pau Víctor: the best number 9 in the world could join Barça

FC Barcelona is focused on strengthening their offensive line for next season. One of the main goals is to sign a winger capable of giving Lamine Yamal and Raphinha some rest. However, they're also considering the possibility of bringing in a backup for Lewandowski.

In fact, Pau Víctor, who was tasked with regularly replacing the Polish striker, hasn't been given much playing time by Flick. It's true that he has appeared in 29 matches, but he has only played 379 minutes. This amount is insufficient, which hasn't allowed him to establish himself in the Barça squad, and will surely lead to his departure from the club this very summer.

| Europa Press

Pau Víctor says goodbye and Barça reacts

Lewandowski has suffered several physical issues that have caused him to miss 10 matches this season. However, Pau Víctor has gone completely unnoticed. Flick has trusted Ferran Torres more than him, and the '7' has thanked him for the opportunity by scoring goals.

Given this situation, it's clear that Pau Víctor's future is far from Barcelona. He has several very interesting offers in Spain, but also in Germany and Italy, where he could find the consistency he won't have at Barça. Precisely because of this, Deco, Flick, and Laporta are already considering the need to sign a new backup for Lewandowski.

The warning comes from Nigeria

Without Pau Víctor, Barça will have to find a '9' willing to be a backup. Jonathan David, Ademola Lookman, and even Gyökeres have been strongly linked to this role. However, what no one could have expected were the words of Nigeria's coach, Eric Chelle, about Victor Osimhen.

The coach of the Nigerian national team has spoken about the star of his squad, making it clear that he could end up at Barça. "For me, Victor Osimhen is the best center forward in the world. I have to protect him physically and mentally because he'll be transferred maybe to a club like Manchester United, or perhaps to FC Barcelona, Chelsea, or Madrid," he stated.

Eric Chelle's words have made a big impression within Barça. Deco likes Victor Osimhen a lot, so when Pau Víctor leaves, he's sure to consider signing him. His transfer is a rare market opportunity, since Napoli, the team that owns his rights, doesn't want him and is forced to sell him.

Pau Víctor holds the key to Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen's signing depends on many factors, but above all on Pau Víctor's future. If the player Flick has overlooked leaves and Deco finds the formula, he's sure to make an offer to secure Osimhen's services.