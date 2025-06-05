Barça make the injury official, out for the cup: Pere Romeu regrets it

As national competitions come to an end, Women's Barça still have a major challenge ahead: the Copa de la Reina final. This Saturday, the team led by Pere Romeu will face Atlético de Madrid in a decisive match.

After the defeat in the Champions League, Barça's players want to recover with this title. However, sad news has dampened expectations ahead of the final: one of the key players has been injured.

The Copa de la Reina, an important goal for Barça

Despite a complicated season, the Copa de la Reina remains a key opportunity for Women's Barça. After the frustrating elimination in the Champions League, Women's Barça are looking to smile again with this trophy. Despite the challenge, motivation remains high among the players.

| @FCBfemeni

However, the schedule hasn't been easy for the team. The Copa de la Reina final will be played later than usual, coinciding with the international break.

This situation has caused some criticism within the team, as this mismatch is considered to affect preparation. The players are forced to juggle their commitments with national teams at such a crucial time, which has increased the physical load.

A hard blow: Rolfö's injury

The most devastating news for Women's Barça comes from Sweden. Fridolina Rolfö, one of the team's key pieces, suffered an injury during the match between Sweden and Denmark, corresponding to the UEFA Nations League.

In a contested play, the Swedish footballer fell to the ground showing clear signs of pain. The images, which quickly circulated, showed how serious the situation was, and the concern of the culé fans was immediate.

Barça, after learning the news, reported that Rolfö would undergo medical tests to determine the exact extent of the injury. However, as the hours go by, her presence in the Copa de la Reina final seems increasingly unlikely. This setback leaves Pere Romeu with the difficult task of reorganizing his team for the crucial clash against Atlético de Madrid.

The calendar controversy and international breaks

Rolfö's injury reopens the debate about the physical load that players endure during international breaks. Women's soccer keeps growing at an unstoppable pace, but the scheduling of international matches is still not ideal for clubs. The players are forced to face double pressure: competing for their teams and with the national squads, which increases the risk of injuries.

Pere Romeu, in this situation, will have to adapt quickly and look for alternatives for the final. Although Rolfö's absence is a hard blow, Women's Barça remain one of the favorites to lift the Cup.