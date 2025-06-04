Breaking news! Joan Laporta gets Barça in trouble: severe UEFA punishment, official

Barça is still dealing with economic problems, even though the club president, Joan Laporta, has managed to help the entity recover somewhat after the disaster caused by Josep Maria Bartomeu. Although Barça is already much better and more financially stable, UEFA is still scrutinizing the club's numbers and, apparently, plans to punish Laporta. Barça is already aware of this and already acknowledges it: they plan to severely punish the club presided over by Joan Laporta, who may have gotten himself into serious trouble.

Barça reached the Champions League semifinals and dreams of winning the next edition of the top European competition. Hansi Flick understands that the team will have gained experience and, therefore, winning the Champions League is closer than ever to becoming a tangible and, consequently, palpable reality. However, Barça already knows they could face problems for next season: UEFA is considering expelling Barça from the Champions League for violating economic control rules.

Barça, led by Joan Laporta, knows that UEFA already punished Barça a few seasons ago, but at that time the sanction or fine was simply financial. Barça, which hid financial information from UEFA, was fined €500,000, but was able to play in the Champions League as usual, something that could change this time, according to several outlets. Joan Laporta has gotten Barça into serious trouble: Spanish LaLiga understands one thing, while UEFA claims that FC Barcelona may have been "financially doped."

Breaking news! Joan Laporta gets Barça into trouble: very severe UEFA punishment, official

FC Barcelona will be sanctioned by UEFA for being a repeat offender in violations of 'financial fair play' rules, according to the British newspaper "The Times" this Wednesday. Barça was already sanctioned with a financial fine for hiding financial details, but, after reoffending, now the sanction could be much greater.

According to UEFA, Barça's sale of 10% of their television rights in 2022 for the next 25 years could not be classified as "other operating income", as was done. In UEFA's view, this lever activated by Joan Laporta should have been classified as "gains from losses of intangible assets", which would not allow Barça to balance their accounts.

What sanctions does Barça face after violating UEFA's 'financial fair play' rules? Joan Laporta explodes

Barça explains that they have not yet received any notification from UEFA, but sources from the culer club claim they are "awaiting a possible punishment". According to UEFA's internal codes, Barça faces sanctions that go far beyond the financial.

This could include the loss of points in UEFA competitions or limiting the number of players who can be registered in the UEFA Champions League. It should be remembered that FC Barcelona will play in the next edition of the Champions League after being crowned champion of the current edition of LaLiga EA Sports, the Spanish First Division.