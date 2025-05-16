Offer €8M for Héctor Fort, Barça asks for €10M: this will be his new team

Héctor Fort has experienced a more complicated season than desired, as the truth is that the young full-back has had very few opportunities. In the previous season, after debuting with Xavi Hernández, he left a very good impression playing on both sides of the defense. However, since Hansi Flick's arrival, his presence on the field has been reduced to the bare minimum with merely testimonial prominence.

The Barça youth player is the only natural replacement for Jules Koundé and, if we push it, the only pure right-back in the squad. Despite this condition, Hansi Flick has made the Frenchman play almost everything before establishing rotations with the Catalan. Koundé has ended up injured while Héctor Fort remains a substitute, currently Eric García is the starter.

Faced with the lack of prominence and the little trust shown by Flick, Barça doesn't rule out a departure for Héctor Fort. The sports management is betting on a loan, although if the offer presented in January were repeated, his departure seems decided. Let's remember that, just a few months ago, the revelation team of Europe offered 8 million for the full-back, but Flick rejected it arguing that the season had not ended.

Como is interested in Héctor Fort

Como, a Serie A team coached by Cesc Fàbregas and where Sergi Roberto plays, looked at Barça several times in the past winter market. They had their sights set on Eric García and also on the young Héctor Fort, for whom they offered 8 million. Finally, the interest of the Italian club did not go further since Barça did not consider the possibility of selling the '32'.

It is still early to know if As will come back for Héctor Fort this summer. If the situation arises again, it is very likely that Barça will end up accepting his transfer. However, asking for a couple of million more.

The new asking price for Héctor Fort: 10 million

The 8 million offered by As in January might fall short, Laporta would be inclined to ask for at least 10 million. Héctor Fort has a contract in force until June 2029, but he doesn't seem to be in Flick's plans for the next season. This season he has participated in 19 matches with only 681 minutes of effective play.

Héctor Fort has been one of the least used footballers by Hansi Flick despite being Koundé's natural substitute, his participation has been testimonial. He debuted last year in the first team under Xavi after a lifetime in Barça's lower categories. His departure this summer seems certain, but it remains to be seen if the club will make it effective via loan or definitive transfer.