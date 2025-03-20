New Blow for Gavi, Hansi Flick's Opinion Is Clear: 'I Don't See It...'

Gavi faces a challenging season at FC Barcelona. After overcoming a serious injury that kept him off the field for months, the young midfielder wanted to quickly regain his role and status in the first team.

However, Hansi Flick, Barça's coach, has been reluctant to give him many opportunities and has limited his appearances. Although it is rumored that the relationship between Gavi and Flick is very good, the reality is that the '6' is increasingly far from being a starter. In this regard, in recent hours, the whole truth about the reason preventing him from playing more has been revealed.

| Europa Press

Gavi Doesn't Get Nervous, But...

Gavi trusts Hansi Flick and the German coach has made it clear that he counts on him for the decisive part of the season. However, despite this support, the midfielder hasn't been able to find his place in Barça's current setup. In a team where there is a lot of competition in the midfield, the '6' finds himself in the background due to the improved performance of players like Frenkie de Jong.

In this scenario, the lack of minutes and his substitute status have caused concern about Gavi's future at FC Barcelona. Although his quality is not in doubt, his lack of prominence places him in a delicate position. Moreover, the solution to this issue seems complicated, as it has come to light that Hansi Flick has doubts about Gavi's ideal position.

In recent hours, Flick's thoughts on the '6's fit on the field have been leaked. According to 'Sport', Hansi Flick has made it clear that he doesn't see Gavi as a suitable player for the double pivot.

This Further Complicates Gavi's Options to find his place, as the German coach considers that he could only play as an attacking midfielder. A position that Dani Olmo has occupied in recent matches and in which Fermín López can also play. Thus, Gavi's opportunities to play in that role are reduced, further worsening his situation.

Gavi's Future Is Unclear

Gavi's future as a starter at FC Barcelona is hanging in the air. Despite his talent and Hansi Flick's support, the competition in the midfield complicates his immediate future.

Gavi will have to fight for his place in the team, but his situation remains uncertain. Something that could lead the club to consider his departure, also as an option for him to continue his development in another team. What is certain is that the Andalusian doesn't have it easy at the moment.