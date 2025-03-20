New Injury at Real Madrid: Eduardo Camavinga Fears the Worst

The international break has put Real Madrid in check, as they have lost 16 of their 23 players due to international commitments. Only two footballers from the first team will stay in the Spanish capital during the break, which has caused great concern in the club and especially for Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian coach fears that the FIFA virus could severely affect the team, both due to injuries and the physical wear of his starters.

| Europa Press

One of Carlo Ancelotti's main fears is the possible injury of Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder has accumulated more than 4,000 minutes this season and, although he is somewhat worn out, he has left to play with his national team. Ancelotti fears that Valverde's intense match schedule could end up taking a toll on him, which would result in a significant absence for Real Madrid.

Even so, the midfield and right-back are not the areas that concern the Real Madrid coach the most at the moment. Carlo Ancelotti will have to face a new injury after the international 'break'. Fran García suffers discomfort in the abductor of his left leg and is a serious doubt for the next match of the Whites.

Fran García and Ferland Mendy, KO

The absences in Real Madrid's left-back position greatly concern Carlo Ancelotti. Ferland Mendy and Fran García are out of action, leaving the team with few options in that position. In the current situation, Ancelotti will have to make key decisions on how to cover that vacancy and ensure the team maintains its defensive solidity.

One of the options Carlo Ancelotti is evaluating is doing the same as he did with Fede Valverde at right-back, that is, converting another player into a full-back. In this case, Eduardo Camavinga, who has shown his versatility in various positions, could be a solution. The Frenchman has already played as a full-back on several occasions, and despite publicly acknowledging that he wasn't comfortable, it seems he will have to occupy that area again.

Eduardo Camavinga, the Favorite to Cover for Fran García

The idea of converting Eduardo Camavinga into a left-back seems the most viable given the lack of personnel. The Frenchman has already played in that position in some matches and has shown the ability to perform solidly. Although it is not his natural role, his speed, ball recovery ability, and defensive aggressiveness make him suitable for this function.

| Europa Press

This way, Real Madrid could maintain their competitive level despite the absences in this defensive area. Carlo Ancelotti is evaluating all available options to face the difficulties of these absences, and the conversion of Eduardo Camavinga could be the most feasible solution on many levels.

Meanwhile, the club continues to face the scenarios involving the international break with the hope that the players return without major physical complications to continue fighting for the season.