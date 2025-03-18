Xavi Hernández Reveals What Was an Open Secret: A Madrid Legend Awaits Him

It was an open secret and Xavi Hernández, former coach of Barça, has confirmed it in an interview published in France. Through the newspaper "l'Equipe," Xavi Hernández has confessed that he is thinking about returning to coaching, but he doesn't want to know anything "until the end of June," once the summer market starts. Xavi Hernández, however, has already received several proposals and there is one that particularly appeals to him: he would reunite with Sergio Ramos, a spectacular signing for his new project in soccer.

Xavi Hernández ended exhausted his time at Barça and, therefore, wanted to enjoy a sabbatical year without soccer and with plenty of time for his family, who had suffered a lot. Xavi Hernández ended his time at Barça very upset and, consequently, felt he needed a great rest before returning to a bench as the main coach. At the end of the year, Hernández already wanted to return to coaching, but the offers he received didn't fully convince him, besides he is looking to start a project from the preseason.

[IMAGE]{172177}[/IMAGE]

Now it seems that the circle is narrowing and, consequently, Xavi Hernández already has a little clearer his future. It seems that his next destination will lead him to join Sergio Ramos, a Spanish star who is playing in Mexico after not receiving offers in Europe and, above all, in Spain.

Xavi Hernández Already Reveals What Was an Open Secret, Signing Ready with Sergio Ramos

It is not yet confirmed, but Xavi Hernández has revealed that he is eager to coach and will be alert to what happens during the summer transfer market. There is no confirmed destination, but everything seems to indicate that he will meet Sergio Ramos, current defender of Rayados de Monterrey, one of the most powerful clubs in Mexico.

Rayados de Monterrey has Martín Demichelis, but, apparently, they are not happy with the Argentine's performance and are looking for a radical change on the bench of their first team. This change would involve signing Xavi Hernández, who would arrive in Mexico joined by the same 'staff' that joined him during his adventure at Barça, which ended last June.

At Rayados, he would coincide with Sergio Ramos, a former Real Madrid footballer who is competing in Mexico and will play the Club World Cup in the United States this summer. Xavi Hernández has more offers: the main ones are from Ajax and Manchester United, clubs that already sought to sign the coach from Terrassa during the past winter transfer market.