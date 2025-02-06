The new Sergio Ramos is rumored for Real Madrid: Florentino Pérez activates his signing

Real Madrid accumulates a series of absences in its defense that have made Florentino Pérez focus on the new Sergio Ramos. The one from Camas marked an era at Bernabéu and perhaps left too soon. Since then, the whites have been longing to find a center-back with characteristics similar to Ramos's.

As we were saying, the first blow to Real Madrid's defense came with Rüdiger's injury, who suffered a biceps femoris tear during the match against Espanyol. His recovery is estimated to take about two or three weeks. Subsequently, David Alaba joined the list of injured players with an adductor injury in his left leg, which will also keep him out for about two or three weeks.

With these two absences, Florentino Pérez finds himself needing to strengthen his defense, especially with the long-term absences of Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal. Both are recovering from their respective cruciate ligament tears. Meanwhile, Florentino Pérez has begun to implement his plan to renew the defense: he wants the new Sergio Ramos.

Florentino Pérez finds the new Sergio Ramos

The president of Real Madrid has focused on one of the most sought-after center-backs in the Premier League: Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old Spanish defender who plays for Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth has caught the attention of the white club due to his outstanding performance. Huijsen, trained in Málaga's youth ranks, has been considered one of the most talented defenders of his generation.

His youth, his ability to read the game, his physical strength, and his quality in ball distribution have made Florentino Pérez dream of signing him. Additionally, Dean Huijsen himself has confessed on more than one occasion his admiration for Sergio Ramos, so he would fit perfectly into Real Madrid's plans. In this sense, the white club has closely followed his development and is evaluating his transfer as a strategic option for the future.

Dean Huijsen, a viable option for Real Madrid

The current situation of injuries in Real Madrid's defense has accelerated the interest in Dean Huijsen. Despite being young, the Bournemouth center-back has already demonstrated the necessary maturity to face high-level matches. His contract with the English team allows him to leave if a significant offer arrives, so Florentino Pérez would be willing to negotiate for him next transfer market.

Signing Huijsen would be a long-term investment, allowing the club to strengthen its defense for the coming years. Although the price for the center-back could be high, Real Madrid sees him as a key piece to build a solid defense for the future. Currently, his market value is 18 million.

With the absences of Rüdiger, Alaba, Militão, and Carvajal, Real Madrid faces a significant challenge in defense. Florentino Pérez is working to ensure that the club can count on reliable players in the long term. Signing Dean Huijsen could be the first step to guaranteeing a solid defense and definitively forgetting Sergio Ramos.