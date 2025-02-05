Neither David Alaba nor Antonio Rüdiger: new partner for Raúl Asencio against Leganés

Real Madrid keeps receiving players in the infirmary in recent matches. The first to fall was Antonio Rüdiger, and a few days later David Alaba did, who suffers a new injury in the left leg adductor. The medical report indicates he will be out for two to three weeks, leaving the team without one of its key defensive pieces.

These absences are joined by the injuries of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé. Both stars will also not be available for tonight's match against Leganés, further complicating Carlo Ancelotti's options. However, the main focus is on knowing who will join Raúl Asencio in the center of the defense.

| Real Madrid, Canva

The absences affect both attack and defense

The absences of Bellingham and Mbappé are a hard blow for Real Madrid's attack. Both players have been essential in recent matches and their absence leaves the team with fewer offensive options. With Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes at the helm, Real Madrid will have to find solutions to maintain its ability to generate danger against Leganés in the Copa del Rey.

However, the biggest concern for Carlo Ancelotti is the defense. With David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger out for several weeks, the Italian coach faces the challenge of reorganizing his defense. Ancelotti will have to consider emergency alternatives to join Raúl Asencio.

Jacobo Ramón, the solution

To cope with the absences of David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, one of the options gaining strength in Carlo Ancelotti's plans is to use Jacobo Ramón. The 19-year-old defender is one of the most promising defenders from Real Madrid's youth academy. His great anticipation ability and intelligence on the field make him an ideal candidate to take on importance in the first team.

The Spanish center-back, who already has Carlo Ancelotti's trust, is ready to take on a more prominent role in these moments of crisis. Despite his lack of experience in big matches, his versatility and commitment to the team make him a reliable option. In fact, Ancelotti already announced in a press conference that Jacobo Ramón is one of the options to form the center of the defense alongside Raúl Asencio and Tchouaméni.

A critical moment for Real Madrid

With so many absences and limited options, Real Madrid faces a challenging moment. Ancelotti will have to find the best tactical solutions to cope with the absence of key players both in attack and defense. The Copa del Rey will be an opportunity for players like Jacobo Ramón to demonstrate their ability, while the team continues to fight to remain competitive in all competitions.