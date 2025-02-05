Last-minute surprise at Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti tells Rodrygo: 'You're going to...'

Real Madrid has issued a harsh official statement against the refereeing in the match against Espanyol in Cornellà. In the text, the entity led by Florentino Pérez criticizes a refereeing system they consider "flawed." Additionally, the white club emphasizes that "this refereeing scandal is not an isolated case," reflecting their dissatisfaction with what happened and their concern about the lack of replys.

| DAZN

The statement specifically refers to a tackle by Carlos Romero, Espanyol player, on Kylian Mbappé, which was only sanctioned with a yellow card. This play, which left the French forward with a bruise on his calf, has caused a strong reaction from Real Madrid. The entity demands explanations about the refereeing, considering that appropriate measures were not taken regarding the aggressiveness of the tackle.

Bellingham and Mbappé ruled out for the match in Butarque

Meanwhile, as the tension over the refereeing issue increases, Carlo Ancelotti has made important decisions regarding injured players. For the Copa del Rey match against Leganés in Butarque, the Italian coach has decided to leave out Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé.

According to Ancelotti, both players suffer from bruises that prevent them from being at 100% and performing at the level the team needs. Mbappé's absence is due to the aforementioned tackle by Romero from Espanyol, which left the French forward with discomfort in his calf. Ancelotti has explained that, although it is not a serious injury, the player's physical condition doesn't allow him to be at his best for the Copa del Rey match.

The same goes for Jude Bellingham, who also has a bruise that prevents him from offering his best version on the field. The '5' will not be able to be present tonight against Leganés, so all the offensive weight will fall on Rodrygo.

Rodrygo, tasked with leading the attack

With Bellingham and Mbappé out of the squad, Carlo Ancelotti has pointed to Rodrygo Goes as the one responsible for taking on the team's offensive responsibility against Leganés. Specifically, he made it clear to him in training what his role will be tonight: "You're going to have to take on the offensive responsibility."

| Europa Press

The Italian coach trusts that the Brazilian, who has shown a great level in recent matches, can lead Real Madrid's attack. Rodrygo will be crucial to maintaining the team's offensive effectiveness. The absence of two of Real Madrid's most decisive players will not be easy to compensate for, but Ancelotti trusts in the talent and ability of his less regular players.

Real Madrid is in a difficult moment, with internal tensions due to refereeing and injuries affecting key figures. Carlo Ancelotti's team continues to fight to maintain its competitiveness in all competitions while seeking solutions to these problems. The coming weeks will be key to seeing how the players recover and how the team handles these challenges.