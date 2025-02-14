He's the New Dani Carvajal: They Ask Florentino Pérez to Pay 60 Million to Bring Him

Dani Carvajal has been an essential piece in Real Madrid's defense for years. His solidity and experience on the right flank have secured him an indisputable place in Carlo Ancelotti's scheme. However, he has now left a difficult-to-fill void, as he will be off the field for the entire season.

The severity of his injury, a torn cruciate ligament, generates much concern within Real Madrid for two reasons. First, no one can know how Dani Carvajal will return after so many months out. But moreover, what generates the most anxiety for Florentino Pérez is that he has no substitute, as Lucas Vázquez is still a converted winger.

Uncertainty Over Dani Carvajal's Recovery

Dani Carvajal's recovery is an unknown. Although the medical team hasn't given an exact timeline for his return, reports indicate that his rehabilitation will be long. Thus, he isn't expected to return in time for the decisive part of the season.

This leaves Real Madrid with the urgent need to find a solution to strengthen the right side of their defense. The lack of certainty about Dani Carvajal's physical condition has accelerated the club's plans regarding his replacement. Several names have been mentioned, but it seems the final decision has already been made.

Florentino Pérez has decided to act and already has a significant signing in mind: it costs 60 million and plays in Serie A. Specifically, Real Madrid's management is considering bringing in Andrea Cambiaso, a Juventus full-back.

Andrea Cambiaso, Real Madrid's New Target

The 24-year-old Italian defender has been one of the revelations of the season at Juventus. His ability to advance up the flank, his defensive solidity, and his capacity to generate offensive plays make him the ideal candidate to reinforce Real Madrid's defense. It's true that he is left-footed, but his quality would allow him to play on the opposite side without issue.

Andrea Cambiaso has earned an excellent reputation in Europe, and his performance has attracted the attention of several major clubs. Real Madrid and Manchester City, for example, want to enter the bidding. Meanwhile, Juventus isn't willing to let Cambiaso go easily: they are asking for more than 60 million to finalize his transfer.

Despite the club's transfer policy, the management considers that Andrea Cambiaso could be a key piece in the future of Real Madrid's defense. The investment of 60 million euros would be an important step to ensure a solid backline in the coming years. Thus, the next transfer window will be crucial.