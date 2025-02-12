Barça under Joan Laporta wants to take advantage of its good momentum and dynamics to secure new signings that will elevate Flick's squad quality. While it is true that Joan Laporta believes Barça has a great team to compete for everything, he had been working for months on a signing that Madrid also wanted. Finally, after several months of negotiation, Barça officially announces the major signing of this upcoming transfer market: a new partner for Gavi, arriving after rejecting Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

The rivalry between Barça and Madrid is heating up, and Joan Laporta wants to take it to an even more extreme level. Joan Laporta already confirms what 'e-Notícies' can report: Barça is very close to signing a new partner for Gavi, who already knows he will have company very soon. Barça had been fighting for months to strengthen its midfield with a new Spanish gem, and finally, the culer club has succeeded: farewell Real Madrid.

The relationship between Barça and Real Madrid is broken due to the famous 'Negreira case', which is still being studied and without clear and apparent conclusions. Since then, Barça and Real Madrid remain 'at odds' both on and off the field, where the culer club seems to be leading once again in a signing. According to 'e-Notícies', Joan Laporta's Barça already has a new partner for Gavi: farewell Madrid to succeed at Barça, new Spanish gem on the way.

Joan Laporta Calls Him and He Chooses to Sign for Barça, New Partner for Gavi After Rejecting Real Madrid

Gavi, current Andalusian midfielder for Barça, has fully recovered from his knee injury and is gradually gaining more minutes and weight within the team. However, Gavi continues to maintain his status within the locker room and within Barça's ecosystem, and proof of this is that he has been responsible for endorsing a recent signing. For Barça, Gavi is already one of the most important players in the block led by Hansi Flick, and this has been demonstrated with the latest culer signing: €12M, deal already closed.

Joan Laporta counts heavily on Gavi and has focused on a profile that would complement the work and effort of the Andalusian midfielder. We are talking about a Spanish talent who will sign for Barça after rejecting Real Madrid and who, barring any surprises, will become the major signing of the next transfer market. It is a case very similar to Pedri's, with some differences, as Barça has signed a player sought by Madrid who is excelling in the Spanish Second Division.

Official, Laporta Snatches Him from Madrid to Make Him Gavi's Partner, €12M

Barça has set a cruising speed and, under Laporta's direction, is already heading toward the winter transfer market, which will be important to strengthen some positions. Flick is happy with his squad but assures that if some signings arrive, Barça will be even more capable of competing for all titles until the end of the season. In this regard, Laporta is doing his homework: he confirms the signing of a gem that reminds of Pedri and will become Gavi's great ally at Barça.

Barça is very satisfied with its current squad, but that doesn't mean Laporta is not studying the transfer market to make some additions. In fact, Barça has returned to the 1:1 ratio set by LaLiga, so it has salary margin to sign and, above all, to register new player contracts. In this direction, Joan Laporta has won the battle against Real Madrid and has secured the signing of a star that will only cost €12 million: Gavi's partner.

Joan Laporta confirms that Barça has closed the signing of Yeremay Hernández, a forward from Deportivo de la Coruña, a club that plays in the Second Division. Barça, led by Laporta, has moved quickly to secure Hernández, who had offers from clubs like Real Madrid: he has chosen to sign for Barça, it is already confirmed. Yeremay is very reminiscent of Pedri, as he will also arrive at Barça very young and after shining in the second tier: Laporta confirms it, rejects Madrid, and will be Gavi's partner.