Neither Kimmich Nor Musiala, Barça Wants the Best from Bayern, Nike Pays: 'For 65 Thousand...'

Barça is recovering from its financial problems and is already starting to consider market options. Little by little, the club's management is bringing in new sponsors and renewing those that were already there. Nike is one example, as it recently renewed and paid a lot of money.

Barça's return to the top is not only due to economic improvement; it is also thanks to Flick. The German coach has adapted to the club's situation and hasn't demanded astronomical signings. He wanted Musiala and Kimmich, but after Deco's refusal, he is now interested in another Bayern star.

| Europa Press

Kimmich and Musiala, the Stars Who Won't Be Chosen

Kimmich has been on Barça's radar for a long time and is known to sympathize with those in Barcelona. Nonetheless, his signing was unthinkable, especially due to the more than 60-70 million that Bayern is asking for. Additionally, the Catalans couldn't afford large expenditures until very recently.

Beyond Kimmich, Musiala was also on FC Barcelona's radar, but his signing is even more complicated. The talented attacking midfielder, valued at 150 million, has caught Flick's interest, but Bayern is already working to secure their franchise player. It seems unlikely that the '42' will leave Germany in the coming months.

That's why Hansi Flick has now focused his attention on another Bayern star. Specifically, it is their star forward, Harry Kane, who has a clause in 2026 that would allow his signing by Barça for only 65 million. This is a situation that Deco and Laporta are aware of and don't want to miss.

Harry Kane, Barça's Target

Thanks to the money Barça has received from the renewal with Nike (a bonus of between 100 and 150 million), they can consider a significant signing. The player Flick has his eyes on is Harry Kane, who will have a 65 million clause during the next market. So far this season (29 matches), the Englishman has scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists.

Harry Kane will be 33 years old when the winter market of 2026 opens, so if he maintains this pace, he will still have options to be at the highest level. For now, we can't take anything for granted, but it is possible that Laporta will try. Bringing together Harry Kane with prospects like Lamine Yamal or Pedri can be tremendously positive for FC Barcelona's interests.