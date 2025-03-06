New Blow for Munuera Montero: He'll Be Out for Over a Month Without Refereeing, the Reason Surprises

It's not usually common, but Spanish referees have become news after what happened with the "Negreira Case" and with Real Madrid's recent letter to the RFEF. One of the main protagonists is the referee from Jaén José Luis Munuera Montero, better known as Munuera Montero or as the official who sent off Jude Bellingham against Osasuna. After that match between Osasuna and Madrid, Munuera Montero was investigated for several aspects and even stopped officiating in Europe, something that has happened again in a different way.

On this occasion, Munuera Montero has received a new blow: he will be out for more than a month without officiating new matches, and the reason is surprising. The referee from Jaén, who also has a coaching company for businesses and sports clubs, found himself in a huge controversy after sending off Bellingham: the persecution was brutal. The spectacle continues, this time because Munuera Montero will be out for more than a month without officiating any soccer match, something that draws a lot of attention after what happened.

José Luis Munuera Montero, better known as Munuera Montero, has been one of the main protagonists in Spain's current events after the LaLiga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid. The referee from Jaén, who has been officiating in the First Division for several seasons, sent off Jude Bellingham, pointed out a clear penalty by Camavinga, and did not review possible controversial actions favorable to the whites. After the controversy, Real Madrid exploded against Munuera Montero, and the referee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, unfortunately, received a severe punishment for having done his job correctly.

New Blow for Munuera Montero: He Will Be Out for More Than a Month Without Officiating, the Reason Is Surprising

After the Osasuna-Real Madrid match, Munuera Montero rested and did not officiate in either LaLiga EA Sports or in the Europa League, where he was assigned a match as the fourth official. Now, on this occasion, Munuera Montero will be out for more than a month without officiating any soccer match. The reason is at least surprising: new blow for the referee from Jaén, who bids farewell to refereeing until the end of the national team break at the end of March.

Why Won't Referee Munuera Montero Officiate for a Month? Well, the referee from Jaén, who officiates all the odd-numbered matchdays of LaLiga EA Sports, is resting this week. Munuera Montero was supposed to officiate the Villarreal-Espanyol match, but he was suspended due to the red alert and, therefore, will not officiate again until the national team break ends.

The Weekend of March 22 and 23 There Will Be No League Due to National Team Commitments. With all this, Munuera Montero will not officiate again until the last weekend of March 2025.