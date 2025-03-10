Íñigo Martínez Supports Lamine Yamal and Knocks Out Raphinha: 'Let Him Come to Barça'

​Íñigo Martínez has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions since his arrival at Barça in 2023. The Basque center-back landed at Camp Nou at the express request of Xavi, who sought to strengthen the defense with his experience and solidity. His first season was marked by his physical fragility that prevented him from achieving the desired consistency, while now he has become an undisputed starter.

| Europa Press

Without a doubt, Íñigo Martínez has emerged as one of the leaders of the Barça locker room for Hansi Flick, who is extremely satisfied with the level he offers match after match. Barça's '5' has settled into the starting eleven, forming a partnership with Pau Cubarsí and, in general, is always giving advice and helping the younger players. Lamine Yamal, for example, is one of his protégés.

Íñigo Martínez Supports Lamine Yamal's Desire

Íñigo Martínez's leadership in the locker room allows him to weigh in on issues relevant to the club's future. Recently, the center-back has shown his support for Lamine Yamal in his desire for Nico Williams to join Barça. Lamine and Nico maintain a close friendship and have expressed their desire to share a team at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Íñigo Martínez, who briefly coincided with Nico Williams during his time at Athletic Club, also supports this potential addition. He recognizes the talent and potential of the young winger, considering that his playing style would fit perfectly with Barça's philosophy. Moreover, his arrival would strengthen the team's offensive flanks, providing speed and imbalance.​

| Europa Press

Raphinha, the Affected One if Nico Williams Arrives

The possible arrival of Nico Williams at FC Barcelona generates uncertainty about the future of Raphinha. The Brazilian already experienced tense moments last summer due to rumors linking Nico with the Catalan club. In fact, Barça's '11' confessed that he was very close to leaving the City of Barcelona due to the pressure he was under.

However, seeing what he is doing this season, it seems difficult to think that Barça will spend €60M on Nico Williams to bench Raphinha. The Brazilian has accumulated 25 goals and 18 assists, numbers that position him as the main candidate to win the next Ballon d'Or. Therefore, even though Lamine Yamal and Íñigo Martínez view Nico Williams's addition very favorably, the Barça board will not jeopardize Raphinha.