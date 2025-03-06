Can't Stand It at Liverpool Anymore, Wants to Sign for Barça: 'Better than Julián Álvarez'

Julián Álvarez, center forward for Atlético de Madrid, is, without a doubt, one of the best strikers in the world of soccer at the moment. Barça, led by Joan Laporta, had the option to sign Julián Álvarez, but the culer club opted for other options like Ferran Torres. Although Barça hasn't forgotten about Julián Álvarez, who would dream of a possible transfer to the culer club, Joan Laporta is already trying to move on with another signing.

Barça won't be able to sign Julián Álvarez during this upcoming summer transfer market, but they can bid for a star who is fed up with Liverpool. Joan Laporta is clear: Barça will sign a forward much better than Julián Álvarez, who will serve to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is increasingly showing signs of fatigue. Liverpool already knows and, therefore, is working to prevent it, but Barça is convinced of closing a key operation for Flick, who needs more firepower in important matches.

| Europa Press

Barça arrived at the summer transfer window with several urgencies, but the truth is that nothing went as expected. Julián Álvarez was, to say the least, one of Barça's main targets for this past transfer market, but the culers ruled him out and are now thinking about another signing. A forward better than Julián Álvarez is expected to arrive at Barça this coming summer: Lewandowski's replacement ready, he can't stand Liverpool anymore and wants to sign for Barça.

Julián Álvarez Won't Sign for Barça, but Joan Laporta Convinces a Beastly Star from Liverpool of Slot

Julián Álvarez wanted to play for Barça and the culer club considered his signing, but it is evident that the Catalans can't afford a transfer close to 100M€. With all this, Julián Álvarez won't sign for Barça and, as 'e-Notícies' has been able to confirm, he plans to continue playing for Atlético de Madrid under Cholo Simeone. Barça, however, bids farewell to Julián Álvarez, but is working to formalize a signing that closely resembles the Argentine forward and would cost around 70 million euros, approximately.

Joan Laporta was won over with Julián Álvarez, but the truth is that both Deco and Hansi Flick had and have other priorities. Julián Álvarez became a real option for Barça, but was quickly ruled out due to the high transfer cost, as Manchester City demanded an amount close to 90M€. Julián Álvarez will remain with the colchonero team and Barça will opt for a star who is tired of Liverpool: it's not just the weather, he can't stand Slot.

Can't Stand Liverpool Anymore, Wants to Sign for Barça: "Better Than Julián Álvarez"

Julián Álvarez is one of the forwards of the moment: the Argentine has already surpassed the records of his best season in Europe and is on his way to making history with Atleti. It is evident that Barça would be delighted to bid for Julián Álvarez, but the truth is that the Argentine '9' wants to stay in Madrid, at least for 2 more seasons. With all this, Barça has focused on a forward even better than Julián Álvarez: goodbye Liverpool, he wants to join FC Barcelona in this upcoming summer transfer market.

Barça came to lead the race for Julián Álvarez, an Argentine footballer who, as we already explained, was very excited about the possibility of signing for Barça this past summer. Julián Álvarez was already one step away from becoming a culer a few summers ago, when he finally left River Plate to sign for Guardiola's team. Barça has already forgotten about Julián Álvarez months ago and, therefore, has been finalizing the arrival of Liverpool's great gem: it is close to being official.

Barça won't sign Julián Álvarez, but they believe they will secure the services of a forward who is even better than the Argentine. Barça is preparing 70M€ in fixed and variable terms to sign the '9' Darwin Núñez, who is willing to leave Anfield to try his luck at Barça under Hansi Flick. Núñez is fed up with Liverpool and Barça already knows he is willing to do anything to wear the colors of the Catalan entity this upcoming official season.