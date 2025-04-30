Real Madrid is already making the first decisions after a disastrous season. Without the Champions League, without the Copa del Rey, and LaLiga almost impossible to win, the summary of Carlo Ancelotti's last campaign leading the team is not pleasing. The Italian coach, who has won everything in recent years, will bid farewell to the white team once this season ends.

His place will be taken, at least on an interim basis, by Santiago Solari, who will take the reins of the team during the Club World Cup. However, important decisions for the club's future are moving forward, and Solari has already requested the first transfer for this new chapter.

| Europa Press

Santiago Solari Requests His First Signing

Although the situation is in transition, Solari hasn't wasted time and has requested a key addition for Real Madrid. The request is not for names like Florian Wirtz or Nico Paz, but for Franco Mastantuono.

The young attacking midfielder from River Plate has been linked with the white club for several months. However, since Solari is emerging as the possible interim coach, the information about Franco Mastantuono has intensified. The Argentine has dazzled during his time at River Plate and has attracted the interest of major European clubs, including Real Madrid.

Santiago Solari seems to be Franco Mastantuono's main supporter within the club, which has increased the chances of the young talent becoming a new addition. Specifically, Florentino Pérez might be willing to consider his signing to face the Club World Cup, an important tournament for Real Madrid.

| @franco.mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono, Hello and Goodbye

The transfer of Franco Mastantuono won't be cheap. It is rumored that his price could exceed 40 million euros, a considerable figure for Real Madrid, especially in a transitional context. As if that weren't enough, even though Santiago Solari wants him, Xabi Alonso, who will be the definitive coach, might have a different opinion.

If the signing is finalized, Mastantuono would join the club to strengthen the midfield, although it is possible that, if Xabi Alonso doesn't want him, the player might end up leaving on loan to gain experience.

The future of Franco Mastantuono at Real Madrid is yet to be defined, but the signs point to the young attacking midfielder wearing white. Meanwhile, Santiago Solari, who will take the reins in the Club World Cup, is preparing to make key decisions to strengthen the team.