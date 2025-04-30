Joan Laporta Warns Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martín: 'Deco Will Sign...'

The Situation of the Left Back at Barça Is Undergoing Constant Evolution. Currently, Alejandro Balde is the undisputed starter in that position, while Gerard Martín, his substitute, is responsible for giving him rest. The competition between the two has been constant, but after Balde's untimely injury, everything has changed.

Balde's Injury and the Future of the Left Back

With Balde's injury, Barça has found itself needing to rethink its strategy for the left flank. Joan Laporta, aware of the fragility of the situation, has spoken with Deco, who is already evaluating a top-level signing for the summer. At the moment, the sports management is looking for a left back who can complement Balde and offer real competition for the position.

| Europa Press

Despite Barça having a great season, Joan Laporta knows that the squad needs reinforcements if they want to keep competing at the highest level. The left flank is one of the positions that worries the most, as the lack of depth in that position could be detrimental in demanding competitions like the Champions League.

Deco Has His Goal Clear and Joan Laporta Gives the Green Light

According to various sources, Deco, Barça's sporting director, has pointed to Alejandro Grimaldo as the ideal candidate to accompany Balde next season. The Bayer Leverkusen star, who has a past in La Masia, has been one of Europe's revelations. His defensive capability and his ability to join the attack make him the perfect signing for FC Barcelona's scheme.

Leverkusen, preparing for a possible player exodus this summer, is willing to sell Grimaldo for 40 million euros. Deco is convinced that this signing is possible, and if Joan Laporta gives the go-ahead, Grimaldo's return to Barça could be realized. However, the transfer won't happen without sacrifices.

If Grimaldo's signing materializes, Gerard Martín might be forced to pack his bags and seek an exit. The former Cornellà player, who has had opportunities in the culé squad, doesn't seem to have the full support of Hansi Flick, and his future at the club appears uncertain. With Grimaldo's arrival, Barça could offer him a new role in the team, or let him leave in search of higher-quality minutes using the loan formula.