The season of Robert Lewandowski has been a clear example of how a "9" can reinvent himself after overcoming criticism. The Pole, who last year was a subject of discussion among some sectors of the Barça fans, has proven that he remains one of the best forwards in the world. But now everything has changed.

The uncertainty about his future at Barça was significant during the summer, but Hansi Flick, Deco, and Joan Laporta decided to keep him at the club. A wise decision on their part, as Robert Lewandowski has reached the best figures of his long and successful career. Physically, he is in excellent shape, and athletically he remains as decisive as ever: he already has 40 goals in 48 matches.

| Europa Press

Flick Finds a "9" Better Than Robert Lewandowski

Despite his great performance, Lewandowski is no longer the top scorer in Europe at the moment. The statistics don't lie, and Viktor Gyökeres, forward for Sporting Lisbon, has surpassed the Pole in goals.

After the spectacular four-goal performance he scored last weekend, Viktor Gyökeres already has 52 goals this season: 12 more than Robert Lewandowski with the same number of matches. This outstanding performance has caught the attention of many big clubs, including Barça. Hansi Flick, aware of Gyökeres's numbers, has met with Deco to consider the possibility of signing him.

Although Viktor Gyökeres is now one of the top scorers in Europe, FC Barcelona hasn't made the player a priority on their signing list. However, this decision could be a mistake, as Gyökeres's performance is so outstanding that signing him could prove crucial for the club's future.

The Possible Arrival of Viktor Gyökeres at Barça

Viktor Gyökeres is clear that he will leave Sporting Lisbon this summer, and many teams have already started to show interest in him. If Barça decides to take the step and sign the Swedish forward, they will secure a high-level scorer who could perfectly complement the team's attack.

However, the competition for his signing will be fierce, so Barça must act quickly if they want to secure his addition before others get ahead. The arrival of Viktor Gyökeres could provide a new dimension to the Barça attack and pose a challenge to Robert Lewandowski. The Pole, despite his impressive numbers, could see the competition closer than ever.