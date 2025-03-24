Ansu Fati's stage at Barça seems to have definitively come to an end this time: the forward is obliged to leave and has a new team. Ansu Fati has a contract with Barça until 2027 and, therefore, has every right in the world to stay at the culer club, but he won't have prominence. Hansi Flick has been very clear with Ansu Fati: if the Spanish forward decides to stay, he will find it impossible to play, as he is not at the necessary physical level to compete at the highest level.

During the winter transfer market, Barça already wanted to 'place' Ansu Fati, but the forward rejected up to 4 loan offers, as he wanted to convince Hansi Flick. After the first months of 2025 full of matches, Ansu Fati hasn't played a single minute, a sign that Barça wants to make him see that the door is open. Ansu Fati has had offers from clubs like Manchester United or Sevilla, but the Spaniard, residing in Sant Cugat del Vallès, has decided to accept the offer from a different club.

[IMAGE]{815010}[/IMAGE]

Ansu Fati has made a decision, and it is drastic and definitive: his salary is a problem for Barça, so he wants to seek to leave this upcoming summer of 2025. Ansu Fati's idea is to seek a loan, as he doesn't want to give up his salary, but he is willing to do anything to avoid harming the culer club. Barça has thanked him but has begged him to, this time definitively, seek and accept an offer to leave, as he is not in Flick's plans.

Neither Sevilla nor Manchester United, Ansu Fati Has a New Team, Goodbye to Barça, Official

Ansu Fati's goodbye to Barça is not official yet, but it will be once the current season ends. It hurts to say, but it is very likely that Ansu Fati won't play with Barça again, something that is undoubtedly difficult to accept. It is never easy to say goodbye to Barça, but Ansu Fati's moment has come, and he is the first to acknowledge it.

Ansu Fati has received several offers from clubs like Sevilla or Manchester United, but the truth is that the Spaniard from Barça has opted for another option. If nothing goes wrong, the Spanish footballer will sign for West Ham United in the Premier League, a club willing to incorporate him on loan.

Although the English want him for only one season, Barça wants to include a mandatory purchase option of 3M euros to get rid of the young forward.