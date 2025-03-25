Goodbye Barça, Mikel Arteta Changes Everything: Deco Is Speechless at the €120M

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta keeps showing their great level in all competitions. Currently, the Gunners are in the midst of the fight for the Premier League, occupying the second position. Additionally, they are also on the verge of playing the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Thus, the season is being promising for Mikel Arteta's team, who continue to grow under the direction of the Spanish coach. In this regard, Arsenal is preparing to further strengthen and compete for major signings in the upcoming summer transfer market. In fact, it seems that the English team will compete with FC Barcelona for Deco's No. 1 signing.

Deco and Mikel Arteta Agree

One of FC Barcelona's objectives for the next market is to strengthen their attack. Deco, the sporting director, is clear that he needs to find a player to complement Robert Lewandowski in the forward line. Although his main target is Luis Díaz, Deco has also set his sights on Alexander Isak, a Newcastle star and one of the top scorers in the Premier League this season.

Alexander Isak, a Coveted Forward

Alexander Isak, with his ability to score goals and his play style, fits perfectly into Deco's and the Catalan club's plans.

Alexander Isak has been one of the great revelations of the season in the Premier League. With 19 goals, he is the third top scorer in the English league and has shown a great ability to score in high-level matches. His fast and technical play style makes him a very attractive option for FC Barcelona, who are looking for a versatile forward to complement their attack.

However, despite Alexander Isak being strongly linked with Barça, his future is not clear, as Arsenal has made a very interesting offer.

Arsenal's Offer for Alexander Isak Knocks Barça Out

Arsenal has taken a step forward in the race for Alexander Isak. Mikel Arteta has requested the club to make a financial effort for the Swedish striker. Therefore, the Gunners have made an offer of 120M euros to secure his services.

Deco knows that Barça can't meet such amounts, so it is very likely that he will have to focus his attention on another '9'. Alexander Isak is highly liked, but 120M is too high a price to pay. Especially considering the great level Robert Lewandowski is offering.

Therefore, everything seems to indicate that Alexander Isak will join Arsenal this summer, leaving aside his possible transfer to Barça. Mikel Arteta's team's financial proposal has been key to resolving this saga.