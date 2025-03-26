Maximum Happiness, Deco's Surprise Lever: Barça Will Make a Lot of Money with His Farewell

Good news for FC Barcelona: this upcoming summer market, they will be able to sign players normally as they are within the financial Fair Play rules. Deco has worked hard to achieve this goal by seeking creative solutions since he arrived in the summer of 2023. Barça's economic situation didn't allow for much joy, and the Portuguese has done what he could all this time to strengthen the squad in the best way possible.

Deco now sees that his effort has paid off. This summer, the club will be within the 1:1 rule, which will allow them to spend every euro they earn. In this scenario, the sporting director has in mind to make big signings: footballers like Luis Díaz, Rafael Leao, Isak, or Huijsen are on the target list.

| @FCBarcelona_es

The problem is that the total amount of these operations is very high, so without a big sale, they will be prohibitive operations. Meanwhile, Deco knows he will have to force some important departure, but he has discovered that he can take advantage of the situation of a player who plays for Sporting de Portugal. We are talking about Francisco Trincão, who could become a solution for Barça from an economic point of view.

Francisco Trincão, Key to Deco's Plans

Francisco Trincão is having a great season at Sporting de Portugal. The Portuguese striker has played 43 matches this season, scoring 9 goals in all competitions and providing 15 assists. In total, Francisco Trincão has played 3,724 minutes, being one of the most used and standout footballers in the Lisbon squad.

| Europa Press

His good performances are earning him recognition from major European clubs, particularly in the Premier League. From Portugal, it is stated that United and Manchester City have Francisco Trincão on their target list for the summer, which is great news for Deco. Barça still has a purchase option for 25 million and 50% of the capital gain from a future sale.

Francisco Trincão: Barça's Lever

Francisco Trincão is once again the forward who captivated everyone, nothing like the player who left Camp Nou for only 7 million. He is currently dazzling Europe, and many teams want him. Therefore, his sale could bring many millions to the Catalan club's coffers, which would be a relief for Deco.

Sporting de Portugal is trying to renew him due to his great performance, but it won't be easy. He has a contract in force until 2027 and a clause of 80 million euros. Meanwhile, it is stated that Manchester United would be willing to pay his clause, which would represent a benefit of 40 million for Deco's plans.