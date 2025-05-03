Neither Ronald Araújo nor Eric García, Flick Surprises: U-turn for Inter Milan

Next Tuesday, Barça will play for a spot in the UEFA Champions League final at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium. After the 3-3 draw at Montjuïc, Hansi Flick's team needs a win in Italy to advance. Inter Milan proved to be a solid and well-prepared team, capable of exploiting Barça's defensive weaknesses.

The first leg highlighted the defensive shortcomings of the blaugrana team, especially on the flanks. The confirmed absence of Jules Koundé due to a hamstring injury complicates the situation even further. Additionally, Robert Lewandowski remains doubtful until the last minute due to physical discomfort.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick Seeks Solutions in Defense

In this scenario, Hansi Flick must make crucial decisions in the defensive line. The options for the right-back position include Eric García, Ronald Araújo, and the young Héctor Fort. Eric García has been used in that position recently, but his performance has raised doubts.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araújo is a natural center-back who can adapt to the right-back position, although this would mean altering the central defensive pairing. However, Flick could surprise by giving the starting position to Héctor Fort, an 18-year-old academy player who has played 15 matches this season. Fort has shown defensive solidity and offensive projection in his appearances, making him a viable option.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Trust in the Barça Academy

Héctor Fort has been one of the revelations of the season, standing out for his maturity and ability to take on responsibilities in important matches. His inclusion in the starting eleven would be a sign of Flick's trust in Barça's academy. Additionally, it would allow Araújo to remain in the center of defense, where his leadership is crucial.

The final decision will depend on the impressions from the training sessions before the match and the progress of the injured players. Flick will need to carefully evaluate the options to form a solid defense that can contain Inter's attack. Fort's presence in the starting line-up would be a U-turn in the German coach's planning.

A Highly Demanding Clash

The match against Inter Milan will be highly demanding for Barça. The Italians, despite the possible absence of Lautaro Martínez, have an experienced and dangerous squad. Hansi Flick's team will need an impeccable performance in all lines to overcome the tie.

The bet on Héctor Fort at right-back could be the key to balancing the defense and bringing freshness to the team. The young academy player has the opportunity to establish himself in the first team and prove his worth on the most important stage of European soccer. On Tuesday, at the Giuseppe Meazza, it will be known if Hansi Flick decides to take this bold step in pursuit of continental glory.