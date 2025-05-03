Fierce Criticism of Ter Stegen Because of Wojciech Szczesny: 'He Has D...'

The 2024-2025 season for Barça has been, in many aspects, one of the most brilliant in recent years. With Hansi Flick at the helm, the team has played effective soccer and won the Copa del Rey. However, not everything is harmonious in the Barça locker room.

Ter Stegen, one of Barça's captains and key figures, is going through his most challenging phase since joining the club in 2014. A knee injury early in the season sidelined him, and his place was taken by Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement to take on the challenge.

| Europa Press

Santiago Cañizares Speaks About Ter Stegen

Wojciech Szczesny surprised everyone with outstanding performance, achieving an unbeaten streak of 22 matches, with 20 wins and 12 clean sheets. His experience and leadership were key to keeping defensive solidity. However, in recent weeks his level has decreased, as evidenced in the match against Inter Milan, where he was not at his best.

This situation has caused criticism toward Ter Stegen.Santiago Cañizares, former goalkeeper of the Spanish National Team, Valencia, and Real Madrid, has pointed to the German as indirectly responsible for Wojciech Szczesny's decline. "Since Ter Stegen has been around the bench so much, since he talks with Hansi Flick, and spends so much time with Hansi Flick, that has unsettled Szczesny," he stated.

The Influence of Ter Stegen on the Bench

During the Copa del Rey final, Ter Stegen was observed constantly talking with Hansi Flick on the bench. Santiago Cañizares has criticized this behavior, noting that "it has unsettled Szczesny." These interactions could be creating additional pressure on the Polish goalkeeper.

The close relationship between Ter Stegen and Flick, forged during their time with the German National Team, adds complexity to the situation. Although Flick has confirmed that Szczesny will be the starter in the Champions League, he doesn't rule out changes in LaLiga.

Wojciech Szczesny, Professionalism Amid Tension

Despite the circumstances, Szczesny has shown an exemplary attitude. In recent statements, he expressed that he would have no problem giving up his spot to Ter Stegen if the coach decides so. His focus has always been the team's well-being, prioritizing the collective over the individual.

However, media pressure and uncertainty about his continuity could be affecting his performance. Emotional stability is crucial for a goalkeeper, and any distraction can have consequences on the field.