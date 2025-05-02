Breaking News: CTA Admits the Disaster, Referee Already Assigned for Barça-Madrid League Match

The Clásico of La Liga between Barça and Madrid is just around the corner, and the CTA is already heating up the vital match ahead of time. In recent hours, the CTA led by Medina Cantalejo has confessed and, therefore, confirmed the disaster. There are already referees for the Barça-Madrid: absolute disaster, disliked by both culers and Madridists.

The Technical Committee of Referees, the main authority responsible for referee appointments linked to La Liga, is in the eye of the storm and continues to receive harsh criticism. It's clear that the 'Negreira Case' and the famous letter from Madrid haven't helped, but the truth is that the level of refereeing has dropped significantly in Spain. Now, as if there wasn't enough controversy, the CTA has already confirmed another disaster: the referees for the Barça-Madrid have been revealed, and there are surprises.

The divorce between Barça and Madrid is complete, especially after what happened in the Copa del Rey Clásico, tainted by refereeing controversy. Meanwhile, the RFEF also doesn't support the CTA and is considering changes, starting with removing Medina Cantalejo, the number one referee in Spain. The CTA, far from backing down, has made another controversial decision: referees have been confirmed for the Barça-Madrid of La Liga.

Breaking News: The CTA Confesses the Disaster, Referee Already Set for the Barça-Madrid of La Liga

Spanish soccer is experiencing days of much chaos and turmoil due to constant refereeing controversies, which have been exacerbated by the letter from Real Madrid published a few weeks ago. In fact, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is considering a drastic change in the leadership of the CTA, which is led by the Andalusian Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gómez.

One of the names that has already emerged is Mateu Lahoz, a retired Valencian referee who would lead the CTA with the aim of bringing peace. Before all this is confirmed, the CTA continues on its path and has made another decision: the referees who will officiate the match between Barça and Madrid have been confirmed.

To no one's surprise, the name of the main referee for the match is disliked by both Barça and Madrid. The chosen one to officiate will be the Canary Islander Hernández Hernández, and in the VAR will be Figueroa Vázquez from the Andalusian school. According to 'El Chiringuito', these two referees are the ones chosen by the CTA, although "it's not official or final yet."

Barça sees this possible appointment as a clear favor to Real Madrid, the white club that wants to change the way refereeing is done in Spain and proposes very radical changes. In light of the 'Negreira Case', the environment of Real Madrid considers that LaLiga EA Sports "is rotten" and that a major cleanup is needed for the competition to be fair. Barça insists that it's all a media campaign.