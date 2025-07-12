Neither Rodrygo nor Brahim Díaz, he's definitely leaving Madrid: Xabi Alonso doesn't count on him

The Club World Cup has been a great testing ground for Xabi Alonso. Beyond the result, which was not the desired one after the tough defeat against PSG, Real Madrid has shown the foundations on which its new project is being built. Intensity, collective commitment, and defensive solidity set the roadmap for this new stage.

Xabi Alonso has made it clear that there are no untouchable names. Meritocracy has taken hold in Valdebebas, and some historic players are beginning to find themselves without a place in the new version of the white squad.

Rodrygo, further and further away

One of the most singled-out players has been Rodrygo. The "11" in white has only started in one Club World Cup match, and his performance has been more than discreet.

Rumors about his departure keep growing, and his lack of prominence seems to confirm that his cycle at Santiago Bernabéu is coming to an end.

With Kylian Mbappé as the offensive leader and Gonzalo García as the great revelation, the Brazilian has lost weight in the rotation. Unless there is an unexpected turn, his future seems to be far from Santiago Bernabéu.

Brahim, with no place in Xabi Alonso's plans

Another who has been harmed by the tournament has been Brahim Díaz. The striker from Málaga has barely had opportunities during the championship and has closed his participation with only 103 minutes in total. A very poor record for a player who managed to excite at the beginning of the season.

Brahim is also not in Xabi Alonso's plans for next season. Although his contractual situation could complicate his departure, everything indicates that Real Madrid will seek a loan or transfer that will allow him to get minutes away from Chamartín.

Dani Ceballos, the great forgotten one

The third major casualty is Dani Ceballos. The midfielder from Utrera is the only pure central midfielder in the squad, but he doesn't play.

Since Xabi Alonso's arrival, he has completely disappeared from the rotation. In the Club World Cup, he has only accumulated 1 hr. 10 min. (70 min.), a figure even lower than Rodrygo's and Brahim's.

His departure this summer seems inevitable. Betis, which has always been mentioned as a possible destination, doesn't plan to execute his signing immediately. His future is uncertain, although it is clear that it will not be at Real Madrid.

Major changes on the horizon

With Rodrygo, Brahim, and Ceballos on the way out, Real Madrid is preparing a deep restructuring of its squad.

Xabi Alonso has set the path, and those who do not fit into his playbook will have to look for new destinations. The summer looks set to be busy at the white house.