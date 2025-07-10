Gavi says what many think at Barça, breaks his silence: 'I don't understand the thing about...'

Gavi is another of Barça's stars who has shortened his vacation and who, this very Thursday, has shown up at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to start working. With three days left before preseason begins, Gavi has gone to train, something that confirms what many think at Barça: the midfielder breaks his silence. The Andalusian midfielder has been the subject of all kinds of criticism and comments, something that has led him to break his silence, at least internally: he speaks with Deco.

Captura de pantalla

Gavi says what many think at Barça, breaks his silence: "I don't understand the..."

Gavi is staying at Barça: it's totally confirmed and he hopes to secure a spot in the starting line-up that Hansi Flick will present.