Barça is wrapping up a great transfer window and Laporta believes it can still be improved with the signing of the new Zlatan Ibrahimović, who would turn down Sevilla and Osasuna. In Barcelona, they're already waiting for the new Zlatan Ibrahimović, who's shined in the Spanish Tercera División (Fourth Division) and who, despite offers from clubs like Sevilla or Osasuna, wants to be a culer. Joan Laporta counts on Robert Lewandowski, but has finalized the signing of a "killer" who's already ready to debut in La Liga: goodbye Sevilla and Osasuna, hello Flick's Barça.

Barça is moving like never before, especially now that they already know Nico Williams has renewed his contract with Athletic Club. After the refusal from the Navarrese player, Joan Laporta has stepped up and secured the final "ok" from the new Zlatan Ibrahimović, who will arrive after shining in amateur soccer categories. Osasuna and Sevilla also wanted to secure the services of this striker, but Barça has put more money on the table and, therefore, the player will come to the culer club.

Barcelona already knows they'll have the new Zlatan Ibrahimović, who will turn down offers from Sevilla and Osasuna, two clubs that offered him a spot in the first team right away. Barça, however, has put more money on the table and will finalize the signing of the new Zlatan Ibrahimović, who will join with a reserve team contract, although he'll be involved with Flick. Barça's summer transfer window is going very well, especially regarding the arrival of young talents at a low cost and with great sporting potential.

Barça is already planning their next official season and, as expected, they're also studying and preparing their approach to the summer transfer window. Barça's goal is to strengthen several of their lines, but the truth is that the culer club led by Joan Laporta has a clear obsession with improving the attack. Although Barça has been left out of the race to sign the latest top strikers, the culer club has another major target who's being compared to striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Barça, no matter how much they try to sugarcoat it, wants to finalize the signing of a new center forward who'll come to take over Robert Lewandowski's minutes. Hansi Flick likes and is convinced by different profiles, but he's focused on one who could arrive and who, according to "e-Notícies", could be confirmed in the coming days.

Zlatan Ibrahimović didn't quite fit in at Barça, but the culer club is once again targeting a type of striker who scores goals with ease. This "9" was playing in the Spanish Tercera División (Fourth Division), but will make the jump to Barça to complete Flick's team's attack. It's never easy to say goodbye to clubs like Sevilla or Osasuna, which can offer you many more minutes in the top division, but the new Zlatan Ibrahimović has been very clear about his choice.

Who is the new Zlatan Ibrahimović? Well, according to sources from Barça, it's Alejandro Costa, better known as Álex Costa, striker for Sociedad Deportiva Ponferradina, from Primera Federación. According to reports from Sevilla, Barça has entered the race to sign Costa, who would join the culer club with a reserve team contract under Belletti.

Costa reminds people of Zlatan Ibrahimović and the culer club wants him to become the reserve team's killer and to be involved with the first team right away.