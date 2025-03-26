Neither Rafael Leao nor Nico Williams, Deco Re-Signs a Koeman's Discard: 'Returns to Barça'

Deco is responsible for seeing which signings could benefit FC Barcelona and studying the viability of each one. Despite the problems that have occurred in the club, the Portuguese has managed to continue bringing in quality reinforcements. The addition of Dani Olmo is a prime example; an operation that couldn't have been done a couple of years ago.

Barça has managed to recover from all the setbacks it has faced along the way and now sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Thanks to the good maneuvers of the board, Deco has started to see what market options he has for next year. Although Rafael Leao and Nico Williams have caught his attention, Deco has focused on a winger who was once discarded by Koeman.

| Europa Press

Deco's Viable Option

Deco has played an essential role in building the new culé sports project. Joan Laporta bet on him in 2023 and since then he hasn't stopped working to economically recover Barça. In fact, his presence has been key to closing large multimillion-dollar contracts like Nike's, which will bring a lot of money to the club for the arrival of new signings.

With that money, Deco wants to make a big signing. Nico Williams, for example, with a value of 60M, fits into FC Barcelona's plan, but it's not the only one. Meanwhile, Rafael Leao is also very appealing to Laporta and could go for 70-80M, but the reality is that the price of both is too high.

Fortunately, in the last few hours Deco has become interested in a former Barça player whom Koeman discarded back in the day and who is much more affordable. We are talking about Francisco Trincao, the Portuguese winger who cost Barça almost 31M in 2020. Koeman didn't count on him and he eventually ended up leaving after a loan spell in the Premier League and another in the Primeira Liga.

Francisco Trincao, Deco's Surprise for Barça

Although Francisco Trincao left Barça due to his poor performance, this year he is excelling with Sporting de Portugal. Koeman's discard has scored 9 goals and provided 15 assists, which has made him a real option to strengthen the culé squad. Deco is already working on his possible return.

Barça has a buyback option for Francisco Trincao of 25M, which will be valid until 2026. The winger only played 1,311 minutes with the Catalan team, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. However, the reality is that his performance has taken a leap in level and he could be Deco's surprise option, much more affordable than Nico Williams and Leao.