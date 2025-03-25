Neither 20 nor 30, New Clause for Frenkie de Jong After the Latest Meeting: There's a Surprise

Barça and Frenkie de Jong have been negotiating for several months the renewal of the Dutch midfielder, captain of the first team and international with the Netherlands. During the last transfer market, Frenkie de Jong was more out than in Hansi Flick's project, but with the German coach, the midfielder has bounced back. After a few good months on the field, Barça has gotten serious and wants to renew Frenkie de Jong, but there is a surprise with his new clause.

Frenkie de Jong, who has a salary of 19 million euros per season, ends his contract in 2026, which is why Barça is obliged to renew him or sell him. The club's idea is clear and has been communicated to Frenkie de Jong: at Can Barça, they want to count on the Dutchman, but with several conditions. The main one is to lower the release clause, which would allow Barça to sell the player during the upcoming seasons: it won't be 20 or 30, there's a surprise.

[IMAGE]{810234}[/IMAGE]

Frenkie de Jong, Barça's midfielder, is one of the highest-paid in the first team and Deco keeps working to renew him. Frenkie de Jong hadn't shown signs of life and everything seemed to indicate that he would push to leave for free once his contract ended, but everything has taken a completely radical turn. In these last weeks, Frenkie de Jong has called Deco, Barça's sporting director, and has expressed his willingness to renew, something that is highly valued at Barça.

Not 20 or 30, New Clause for Frenkie de Jong After the Last Meeting: There's a Surprise

It seems that, after months of discussions, Barça and Frenkie de Jong are destined to understand each other once and for all. Once he has recovered from his physical problems, Frenkie de Jong has taken a big step forward and has become a key piece for Flick. Barça is already negotiating with the Dutchman's representative, Ali Dursun, with the aim of extending the continuity of the 27-year-old midfielder.

One of the keys to the negotiation will be the release clause of Frenkie de Jong, which could be substantially lowered, as happened with Ronald Araújo, the Uruguayan center-back. Barça's idea is clear: to maintain Frenkie de Jong's salary, but to give more weight to performance-based variables, something that would motivate the culer midfielder much more.

Additionally, Barça wants Frenkie de Jong's clause to be 80M euros: in case of poor performance, the sale would be set at that specific price. Barça and Frenkie de Jong continue negotiating, but everything seems to indicate that, barring a last-minute surprise, the agreement will be closed during this coming month.