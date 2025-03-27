Official, Pep Guardiola Proposes a Swap to Barça: He Wants Pedri's Best Friend

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager, seeks to revitalize the team after a season full of challenges. The "sky blues" have been tremendously inconsistent, occupying the fifth position in the Premier League and still fighting to secure their qualification for the next edition of the Champions League. Without a doubt, quite a calvary.

With the goal of returning Manchester City to the elite of soccer, Pep Guardiola has identified key areas that require reinforcement. The departure of iconic players like Kevin De Bruyne and Gündogan will leave gaps in the midfield. The Catalan coach considers it essential to incorporate young and dynamic talent to regain the lost dominance.

| @pepteam

Pep Guardiola's Interest in Barça

In his quest to rejuvenate the squad, Pep Guardiola has set his sights on Gavi, a Barça midfielder and close companion of Pedri. The young talent has been praised for his energy, vision of the game, and ability to influence the pace of the match. His connection with Pedri, both on and off the field, has been highlighted on multiple occasions.

To facilitate the incorporation of Gavi, Manchester City has proposed a swap involving two of its most outstanding players: Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne. Bernardo Silva, known for his versatility and creativity, has been previously linked with Barça. Meanwhile, De Bruyne, despite recent injuries, is still considered one of the most complete midfielders in the world.​

| E-Noticies, Europa Press, @FCBarcelona

Gavi's Contractual Situation and the Implications for Barça

Although Gavi renewed his contract with Barça until 2030, soccer is an ever-changing environment. Manchester City's proposal presents a tempting opportunity for both the player and the club. While Gavi could take on a leading role in Manchester City's midfield under Pep Guardiola's direction, Barça would have the chance to strengthen its squad with two veterans.​

The possibility of Gavi leaving Barça to join Manchester City is remote, but it is not entirely ruled out. Let's remember that the "6," since his return from the injury suffered last year, is not having the desired continuity. The competition in the culé midfield and Flick's preference for other players like Pedri or Dani Olmo are reducing his playing time, so Pep Guardiola's call could be decisive for his future.​