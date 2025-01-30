Joan Laporta receives a call from Villarreal and considers it: 'Marcelino wants...'

Joan Laporta has established himself as a key figure in the recent history of FC Barcelona. Since assuming the presidency, he has done the impossible to save the club from an unprecedented economic crisis. Lately, beyond securing the registration of Dani Olmo, he has also returned Barça to the 1:1 rule, allowing them to spend as much as they earn.

However, to pursue the desired signings, Joan Laporta knows that selling is necessary first. In this regard, names like Ansu Fati or Frenkie de Jong have been on the table in recent weeks. Nevertheless, a new candidate to leave Barça has emerged on the scene, and Villarreal is very interested in acquiring his services.

Joan Laporta is aware of Villarreal's interest

Joan Laporta wants to maintain competitiveness in the culé team, so he won't force any departures unless expressly requested by Hansi Flick. We have already seen what is happening, for example, with Ansu Fati, who remains in the team despite not getting playing time. However, everything indicates that Andreas Christensen won't have the same patience as the '10'.

The Danish center-back, key last year with Xavi, has only been able to play one match under Hansi Flick's orders. A factor that, combined with the enormous competition in defense, forces Joan Laporta to seek an exit for him as quickly as possible. In the Premier League, he has several offers, but it seems that the favorite to secure his signing is Villarreal.

Villarreal's interest in Andreas Christensen arises from the need to find a replacement for Juan Foyth, who could leave the yellow team. Marcelino sees the Danish center-back as an ideal option to strengthen the defense. Meanwhile, Joan Laporta wouldn't mind his departure.

Villarreal dreams of Andreas Christensen

The possible transfer of Andreas Christensen wouldn't only relieve Barça's wage bill but also generate income that could be allocated to new signings. Joan Laporta and Deco are working on possible additions, but they are aware that economic balance remains a priority. If Villarreal solidifies their interest with a suitable offer, the blaugrana club might consider the operation.

With Barça operating under the 1:1 rule, decisions in the transfer market will be key to the club's future. The possible sale of Andreas Christensen to Villarreal is just one of the many operations that Joan Laporta and his team will have to manage. The coming weeks will be crucial in defining the direction of FC Barcelona and strengthening a project that seeks to return to the European elite.