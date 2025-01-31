Ansu Fati rejects José Mourinho, prefers to accept the second offer: 'He's going to the...'

Ansu Fati's season isn't going as expected, Hansi Flick has barely given him minutes, and his participation at FC Barcelona has been merely testimonial. To date, the forward has only played seven matches, without achieving a single goal or assist. Despite his talent, the lack of continuity and constant injuries have prevented him from finding the regularity needed to secure his spot.

With strong competition in the attack, his future seems far from 'Can Barça.' Thus, Ansu Fati knows he's for sale, and several clubs have shown interest in acquiring his services. Sevilla and Fenerbahçe under José Mourinho have explored the possibility of signing him, although in recent hours a new destination has emerged that appeals even more to the '10'.

Sevilla and Fenerbahçe under José Mourinho fall behind

Sevilla was one of the first teams to show interest in Ansu Fati. The Andalusian club is looking for offensive reinforcements and saw in the Barça forward an opportunity to regain his best level. However, the economic situation of the Seville team complicates any operation, as they can't afford his salary without Barça's help.

Meanwhile, José Mourinho has also tried to sign him for Fenerbahçe. The Portuguese coach, a total idol in Türkiye, wants to strengthen his attack with quality players and believes that Ansu Fati could regain his best version with more minutes and confidence. However, the Turkish league doesn't seem to convince the forward, which would have cooled the operation.

Now, after considering and rejecting the options of Sevilla and Fenerbahçe, Barça has just received a new offer for Ansu Fati. In this case, Ajax of Amsterdam wants to bet on the '10', and the reply from Deco and Laporta is a resounding yes. Ansu, meanwhile, knows he won't have a better offer, so he's thinking about what to do.

Ajax emerges as a new option for Ansu Fati

When it seemed his destination could be in Spain or Türkiye, Ajax has burst into the race for Barça's '10'. The Dutch club, which has historically bet on young players, sees Ansu Fati as an interesting option to strengthen their attack. Additionally, the Eredivisie could be an ideal setting for the forward to regain his confidence, along with quality minutes.

Ajax would be willing to negotiate a loan, which would allow FC Barcelona to maintain control over his future. However, the final decision will depend on Ansu Fati and the conditions the Dutch club can offer. For now, Ansu has repeatedly stated that he wants to stay, but Flick has already made it clear he won't play, so if he wants minutes, he'll have to leave.

Barça is clear that Ansu Fati must leave to rediscover his best version. Although Sevilla and Fenerbahçe were the first to inquire about him, now Ajax seems to be the most viable destination. In the coming days, the forward's future will be solved, as he needs a change of scenery to shine on the field again.