He Left Barça-real Sociedad Very Angry: Hansi Flick Doesn't Pay Him Any Attention, He's Out

Last Sunday, Barça asserted their authority over Real Sociedad, achieving a 4-0 victory at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. This triumph allowed the team led by Hansi Flick to regain the top spot in LaLiga, accumulating 57 points, one more than Atlético de Madrid and three above Real Madrid. Undoubtedly, a great night for the Catalans, but it was overshadowed by what happened on the Barça bench.

The match began with intensity from both teams. However, the expulsion of Aritz Elustondo in the 17th minute for a foul on Dani Olmo left Real Sociedad with ten players, conditioning the rest of the match. The goals from Gerard Martín and Marc Casadó in the first half, followed by the scores from Ronald Araújo and Robert Lewandowski in the second, sealed the resounding victory.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Now, although it was a really smooth match, Hansi Flick decided not to make too many changes. A situation that provoked the anger of one of Barça's players who spent a lot of time warming up on the sidelines but did not play a single minute.

Pablo Torre, Once Again Without Playing

Despite the favorable result, not everything was joy in the Barça team. Pablo Torre, the young 21-year-old Cantabrian midfielder, experienced a frustrating day. Even though the match presented itself as an ideal opportunity for less regular players to gain minutes, Pablo Torre was not included in Hansi Flick's rotation.

During the match, Pablo Torre warmed up on the sidelines for several minutes, waiting for his chance. However, Hansi Flick opted for other alternatives, leaving the young midfielder without participation. This decision caused Pablo Torre to leave the stadium visibly upset and disappointed.

| Europa Press

Lack of Opportunities and Uncertain Future

Since his arrival at Barça in 2022 from Racing de Santander, Pablo Torre has struggled to establish himself in the first team. Despite his outstanding performances in lower categories and his potential, opportunities under Hansi Flick's direction have been limited. This season, he has accumulated seven consecutive matches without minutes, which has caused uncertainty about his future at the club.

Faced with the lack of prominence, Pablo Torre and his entourage would be considering a departure next summer market. The player's priority is to find a team that offers him continuity and confidence to develop his career. A loan or a permanent transfer is not ruled out, as several clubs, both in LaLiga and abroad, have shown interest in his services.