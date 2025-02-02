Neither Pedri nor Lamine Yamal: Hansi Flick asks for Europe's best '10,' Nike pays

Pedri is one of Barça's great future prospects. The Canarian midfielder recently renewed his contract until 2030, ensuring his continuity in the blaugrana project. His vision of the game, his passing precision, and his ability to organize the attack have made him an essential pillar in the team's scheme.

Since his arrival in 2020, Pedri has demonstrated exceptional football maturity. Despite the injuries that have hindered him in some seasons, he has always been a key piece when he is at full strength. With his renewal, Barça under Flick strengthens the base of its squad with a player who, at 22 years old, still has a huge margin for growth.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal and his immediate impact at Barça

Lamine Yamal has burst into Barça's first team with unusual confidence for his age. At 17 years old, he has established himself as a starter in the attack, becoming one of the most unbalancing players on the team. His dribbling ability, speed, and capacity to create danger have catapulted him as one of the greatest promises in world football.

His impact hasn't only been immediate but also constant. He has already reached double digits in goals and assists, proving that he is not only a talented player but also a productive one. Hansi Flick is delighted with his performance, but he knows that to aspire to compete with the best, he needs more stars in his squad.

| Instagram, @lamineyamal

Hansi Flick seeks another standout talent and has the answer

With Pedri and Lamine Yamal as pillars of the future, Hansi Flick wants to further strengthen the team. The German coach believes that Barça needs another world-class player to enhance the attack. Although the club has considered names like Rafael Leão and Florian Wirtz, the coach's priority is Jamal Musiala.

The Bayern German is a footballer with exceptional technical ability. His vision of the game, his one-on-one imbalance, and his versatility make him an ideal player for Barça's style. Hansi Flick knows Musiala well from his time in Munich and is convinced that he would be a standout signing for the club.