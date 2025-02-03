Ronald Araújo's reply to Juventus takes a 180º turn: 'If Xavi Hernández...'

Ronald Araújo, the 25-year-old Uruguayan central defender, has been a key piece in Barça's defense since his promotion to the first team in 2019. His defensive solidity and leadership on the field have earned him recognition from fans and experts alike. However, the current season has presented significant challenges for his future.

During Copa América last summer, Araújo suffered a hamstring injury in his right leg that required surgical intervention. This injury kept him off the field for several months, affecting his continuity and participation in the team. Upon his return, under the direction of the new German coach, Hansi Flick, he hasn't regained the prominence he once had, finding himself relegated to the bench.

| Europa Press

Interest from Juventus and transfer rumors

Due to the lack of guaranteed playing time, Juventus of Turin showed serious interest in signing Ronald Araújo during this same January transfer window. According to reports, Araújo had given the green light to a possible transfer, and it was even mentioned that the deal could have been closed for a figure close to 50 million. However, after a meeting with Deco, the Uruguayan's future changed.

Despite the exit rumors, Araújo surprised by renewing his contract with Barça until 2031. However, what has caught attention is the inclusion of a 65 million release clause, a figure that could be affordable for major clubs interested in his services. In fact, it is rumored that Juventus will try again to sign him in the summer thanks to this clause, and the figure of Xavi Hernández; yes, Xavi Hernández, could be decisive.

| Europa Press

Ronald Araújo's reply to Juventus: "If Xavi..."

The relationship between Xavi Hernández and Ronald Araújo didn't end in the best possible way. The central defender, heavily criticized in the elimination against PSG, gradually lost the coach's confidence over the months and ended up being relegated to the bench. Additionally, a leaked WhatsApp message in which Araújo appeared as a possible discard by Xavi was the final blow according to Culemanía.

Much speculation has now arisen about the possible dismissal of Thiago Motta as Juventus's coach due to the team's irregular results. Knowing this, Xavi Hernández, who was removed from his position at Barça, has recently been linked as a possible successor on the Turin bench.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araújo, in such a scenario, has made it clear according to Don Balón that he wouldn't consider joining Juventus if Xavi Hernández takes the coaching position.