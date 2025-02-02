Míchel calls Deco to ask about a Barça signing: 'In Girona...'

Girona, under the direction of Míchel, is having an outstanding season in LaLiga. The team is in eighth position in the standings, accumulating 28 points in the first half, which represents the second-best mark in its history in the category. This performance has caused expectations of qualifying for European competitions.

With the aim of strengthening its squad and maintaining a competitive level, Girona is exploring options in the transfer market. One of the most notable additions is a Brazilian midfielder who arrives on loan from Juventus until the end of the season. Arthur has shown great willingness to integrate, even accepting a significant salary reduction to facilitate the operation.

Arthur Melo's career path goes through Barça

Arthur Melo, the 28-year-old pivot, began his professional career at Grêmio in Brazil, where he stood out for his vision of the game and precision in passing. In 2018, he was signed by Barça, where he played for two seasons, accumulating 48 matches in LaLiga and scoring 3 goals. Subsequently, in 2020, he moved to Juventus and during his time in Europe, he also had loans to Liverpool and Fiorentina.

Míchel's playing style at Girona is characterized by ball possession and building from the midfield. Arthur, known for his ability to maintain possession and distribute the game, fits perfectly into this scheme. His experience in elite teams and his knowledge of LaLiga will bring added value to the Catalan team.

Expectations at Montilivi

The Girona fans hope that the addition of Arthur Melo will strengthen the Catalan midfield and provide the quality needed to aspire to great European positions. With his experience and skills, Arthur Melo is expected to become a key piece in Míchel's scheme and contribute significantly in the second half of the season.

The club trusts that this signing will help consolidate its project in the elite of Spanish football. If Arthur performs at his best level, Girona will have many options to continue fighting for a place in European competitions.