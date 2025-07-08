Neither Pedri nor Gavi, Arsenal offer €50M: Mikel Arteta wants to fish at Barça

Barça's midfield generates a lot of envy in Europe. With names like Pedri or Gavi, Hansi Flick's team boasts some of the best midfielders in the world. They are joined by high-level players such as Marc Casadó, Frenkie de Jong, or Fermín, who complete a formidable midfield.

The balance between young talent and experience has made Barça a reference in the engine room. However, keeping so much talent in such a competitive squad isn't an easy task, as there are already moves in the market. Specifically, Arsenal, coached by Mikel Arteta, has set its sights on a key piece of the culé midfield whose transfer would leave Pedri and Gavi deeply affected.

Pedri and Gavi are untouchable: Mikel Arteta requests another Barça signing

Pedri has become the true brain of the team. The best plays by Barça are born from or go through his boots. Always well positioned, the Canary Islander is extremely reliable in circulation, and his ability to keep possession has taken his football to the next level.

Currently, his name is among the candidates for the Ballon d'Or. This recognition rewards not only his quality but also his consistency in one of the most demanding positions on the field. It's clear that Pedri must not leave Camp Nou if Barça wants to fight for all the titles.

Gavi, meanwhile, is going through a different stage. After the serious injury he suffered at the end of 2023, the Andalusian has had a secondary role since his return. Even so, inside the club they consider him untouchable for his energy, leadership, and competitive character.

No one doubts that Gavi will be key for the team again, as his continuity at Camp Nou is completely assured. There are no doubts about his importance for the present and future of Hansi Flick's project. In contrast, the one who doesn't have as much status and could leave this very summer is Marc Casadó.

Mikel Arteta targets Marc Casadó

Unable to sign Pedri or Gavi, Mikel Arteta has set his sights on Marc Casadó. Arsenal's coach is willing to offer €50 million ($50 million) to secure his services. That's precisely the amount Deco will demand to consider his departure.

Marc Casadó, who managed to break into the first team dynamic with great effort, will be pushed to the bench by Bernal's recovery and Frenkie de Jong's high level. His role in the team is uncertain, and his departure isn't ruled out if the offer reaches €50 million ($50 million). At least that's the information circulating in the culé environment.

Barça's sporting management is already studying the proposal. Although they value Marc Casadó, they understand it would be a very profitable sale. The player, meanwhile, knows that at Arsenal he would have more prominence and could take a step forward in his career.

Marc Casadó's future is hanging in the air. While Pedri and Gavi are untouchable, his departure could become the surprise move of the summer. Mikel Arteta knows this and will try to close his signing before Barça's board changes its mind.