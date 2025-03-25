Not One, Not Two, but Three Offers for Ferran Torres in the Premier League: Deco Sets a Condition

Deco has been key in the reconstruction of Barça thanks to his successful moves. In recent times, the club's economic situation forced the Portuguese to juggle in the transfer markets. However, now that the club has returned to the 1:1 rule, everything has changed.

Starting this summer, Barça will be able to operate normally in the transfer market. However, they must respect the economic control rules imposed by LaLiga. Therefore, to make signings, Deco is aware that he will first have to let players go, and Ferran Torres is the top candidate.

| E-Noticies

Barça can only spend as much as they earn, so to make a major signing of 100M, Deco will have to sell for the same amount. In this regard, Ferran Torres could bring in a lot of money, as several clubs have shown interest in him, but the sporting director has set a condition to activate his departure. Otherwise, the '7' will remain at Camp Nou.

Deco Is Clear: Ferran Torres Is the Chosen One, He Has Three Offers

Deco took on the role of sporting director without any prior experience, as he was previously an agent for various footballers. The Portuguese was a bet by Joan Laporta and has worked wonders. The understanding between them is total, and together they have secured several multimillion-dollar contracts that have improved Barça's finances.

Meanwhile, several footballers are showing their best soccer, such as Ferran Torres. The Valencian is playing a key role as a game-changer and always appears when needed. In fact, his good numbers have caught the attention of Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

These three Premier League teams see Ferran Torres as a great opportunity to improve their respective squads. However, Deco will not let the '7' leave Barça without financial compensation worthy of his performance. That's why he has set a clause to activate his transfer.

Deco's Condition to Sell Ferran Torres

In 32 matches, Ferran Torres has scored 13 goals and provided 3 assists; unbelievable stats. Although it seemed he was not indispensable, Hansi Flick wants him in his ranks for the coming years. The only thing separating the winger from Barça is 40M, which is what Deco is asking for.

However, it is very likely that Ferran Torres doesn't want to leave, no matter how much an English team is willing to pay that amount. He recently stated that he could be Lewandowski's replacement, so it is clear that he wants to succeed at Barça. In the coming months and during the transfer market, we will know if the Valencian stays or not.