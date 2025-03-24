Unexpected: Nico Williams Closes the Door on Barça's Favorite: Surprise Confirmed

The saga between Barça and Nico Williams, which began during the last Euro Cup, is far from over. In fact, 'e-Notícies' can confirm that it is more alive than ever, as Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has once again wanted to sign the young left winger from Navarre, Nico Williams. Nico Williams was ruled out for many months, as he did not trust he could be registered, but Barça, seeing his chemistry with Lamine Yamal, has reactivated their interest.

The big problem is that Barça's unexpected interest in signing Nico Williams means that a world football star has found the doors of Barcelona closed. Barça's favorite to strengthen the left wing already knows: Nico Williams has won the game and, therefore, will not sign for Barça unless there is a radical change. Nico Williams, meanwhile, is happier than ever: he shines in the quarterfinals of the Nations League with Spain and already knows that Barça wants him again.

Everything has been frankly unexpected, as Barça had the signing of a left winger that Deco especially liked very advanced. The problem is that Joan Laporta's word at Barça carries more weight, which is why the club has redirected its objectives, which now involve signing Williams. In fact, this digital outlet can confirm that, if nothing goes wrong, Barça will indeed close the signing of Nico Williams during the upcoming summer transfer market of 2025.

Nico Williams and Barça Get in Touch: Signing on Track, but Unexpected Problems for Another Great World Star

The saga between Barça and Nico Williams is coming to an end: the Athletic Club player, who was already rumored to sign for Barça this past summer, will be a Barça player. This has been decided and confirmed by Barça, which assumes that the goal is to sign Nico Williams and that all parallel operations have been halted to convince the Basque. Nico Williams is the chosen one and, therefore, he already knows that Barça wants to sign him definitively: his unexpected arrival closes the club's doors to another world star.

Nico Williams is Barça's priority in this summer transfer market and the club seeks for the Navarrese, with a current contract, to arrive definitively. Nico Williams, meanwhile, is willing to sign for Barça, but demands that everything be closed during July 2025 to avoid suffering. Barça has explored other options, but has ended up opting for a Nico Williams who will accept Barça's proposal and will cause doors to close.

Unexpected, Nico Williams Closes the Door to Barça's Favorite: Surprise Confirmed

As you read: the arrival of Nico Williams, now a priority, will cause Barça, as is evident, to forget about other players who occupy the same position as the Navarrese. Nico Williams is the great priority, which is why a Liverpool star already knows that his dream of playing for Barça will not be possible, at least for now.

Barça had a verbal agreement with this star, but it has been canceled due to Joan Laporta's decision, who remains won over with the forward Nico Williams. Barça's president dreams of creating a great media and football duo: Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, two arrows on each wing to serve goals to Lewandowski.

The signing of Nico Williams will close the doors of Barça to the footballer from Barrancas (Colombia) Luis Díaz, current Liverpool forward. Barça was clear that their main target was Díaz, Deco's favorite, but Joan Laporta wants to bet on Nico Williams. With all this, Nico Williams has already closed the door to Deco's favorite and much of Barça: goodbye Luis Díaz, the summer signing will be Nico Williams.