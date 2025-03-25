A Former Barça Player Reveals the Whole Truth About Pep Guardiola: 'I Thank God for...'

Pep Guardiola is one of the most influential coaches in soccer history. His time at Barça elevated him to the pinnacle of coaching after winning all possible titles with a unique style. At Bayern Munich, he also left his mark and collected national titles.

At Manchester City, he has repeated his success, even winning the Champions League. However, this season is proving to be one of the most challenging of his long and successful career on the sidelines. The team is not finding its best form, and the results reflect this disconnection.

Guardiola Faces an Unprecedented Situation at City

Manchester City has been eliminated from the Champions League earlier than expected. In the Premier League, they are in fifth place, far from their usual level. With only a few matches left, they are four points behind the ninth-placed team and could miss out on the next edition of the Champions League if they let their guard down even slightly.

This moment of weakness has opened the door to many opinions about Pep Guardiola. Some question his methods and his impact on the current locker room. Others, like Joao Cancelo, have sought to clarify the narrative.

Joao Cancelo Breaks His Silence and Surprises with His Words

Joao Cancelo, a former Barça player, has spoken about his time with Pep Guardiola. He did so after his abrupt departure from Manchester City to Saudi Arabia, marked by rumors of tension. However, his statements have been unexpectedly positive.

"The inverted full-backs were a great merit and work of Pep Guardiola," Cancelo stated. "They made me see soccer in a different way. To me, he's a genius, impeccable, and changed my way of seeing the game today."

"We Had Differences, Not a Confrontation"

The Portuguese full-back also acknowledged that not everything was easy between them. "We had differences, not a confrontation," he explained clearly. "I have a very strong personality, and so does he, but he's the one in charge."

Joao Cancelo emphasized that his relationship with Pep Guardiola was professional, although tense at times. "Each of us took our own path, but I thank God for having worked with him," he concluded. A phrase that shows respect despite the disagreements.

Total Recognition for a Barça Icon

Joao Cancelo did not hesitate to elevate the figure of the coach from Santpedor. "He's a genius, a global reference in coaching," he stated. He even acknowledged that his best moments as a footballer came with him.

"I went to training and matches enjoying myself," the Portuguese recalled. "I felt important in this group, he made me grow as a person and as a player." Without a doubt, Pep Guardiola has marked an era, and those who have worked alongside him remember it that way.